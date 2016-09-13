Login Register
London's hidden gems throw open their doors for inspection

Free Open House festival will give visitors a chance to look behind the doors normally closed to public view

Anish Kapoor in front of the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower

East London landmarks including Here East and the Orbit, innovative Tower Hamlets housing scheme Darbishire Place and regeneration hub Silvertown are among a wave of buildings throwing open their doors for inspection during the 24th Open House London festival this weekend (September 17-18).

Second Home , a co-working office in Whitechapel that feels more like a nightclub than a workplace joins old favourites the Gherkin, Crossrail tunnels, the Shard and 10 Downing Street which become free to enter.

Open House director Rory Olcayto said: “Whether it's super contemporary private homes, iconic skyscrapers or hidden gems, very little is off-limits during the two days.”

Read more Revealed: the work, rest and play of London's rich history

One of the key supporters is superstar architect Lord Richard Rogers who will host an opening event in his offices at the Cheesegrater.

Rory said: “Richard has long supported the democratic ethos behind Open House which aims to open up London to everyone, regardless of wealth or status.

“An open city, where citizens are free to roam where they like, is the ultimate goal. It’s worth remembering that the freedoms we enjoy today, like strolling through Hyde Park – once off limits to masses – had to be fought for.”

London Dock development in Wapping

City and the East locations

  • Mint Street - Tower Hamlets
  • Sandys Row Synagogue - Tower Hamlets
  • St Boniface’s RC German Church - Tower Hamlets
  • Seven Crossrail sites across London from Bond Street to Canary Wharf
  • Abbey Mills Pumping station - Newham
  • Olympic park cycle tour - Newham
  • 30 Mary Axe (aka the Gherkin) - City of London
  • Tower 42 - City of London
  • Broadgate Tower - City of London
  • Leadenhall Building (The Cheesegrater) - City of London
  • Woolwich Town Hall - Greenwich
  • St Paul’s Cathedral - City of London
  • Dalston Eastern Curve Garden - Hackney
  • Derbyshire Street Pocket Park - Tower Hamlets
  • Tin House - Tower Hamlets
  • Courtyard House - Newham
  • London Dock - Pennington Street Warehouse, Tower Hamlets
  • The White building - Hackney
  • Robin Hood Gardens - Tower Hamlets
  • Silvertown - Newham
  • Ravensbourne - Greenwich
  • University of Greenwich - Greenwich
