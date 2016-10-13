Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Left Luggage, penned by BBC scriptwriter Isla Gray, is an uplifting play about life, death and family set for a run of shows at The Space .

Brought to the stage by KimBo Theatre Company, it portrays the story of two sisters, Nicola and Danni, as they deal with the loss of the one constant in their lives - their grandmother.

The tale unfolds in multiple rooms in their gran’s house as the sisters explore the life she lived and in the process they begin to understand more about themselves and each other, more than they every knew when their elderly relative was alive.

As they confront what it means when someone you love dies, they begin to discover how it can give you the freedom to live.

Bryony Thomas, from KimBo Theatre , said: “The show is trying to encourage people to talk about death and how it affects us in a healthy and supportive environment and is sponsored by local funeral directors and the dying matters charity.

“However, it’s actually a very funny and uplifting script by BBC writer Isla Gray.”

KimBo Theatre Company was established in 2012 and specialises in creating “exciting, accessible work about disregarded everyday issues”.

The show runs daily at 8pm from Tuesday, October 18 to Saturday, October 22.

Tickets are £14 or £10 for children, students, unemployed, equity members and freedom pass holders.

