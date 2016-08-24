Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Highlights from Theatre Royal Stratford East's new season

The line-up includes a play about asylum-seekers, a new piece of choreography from a leading ballet company and the Christmas panto

Stratford East: Ballet Black

The new season at Theatre Royal Stratford East has been announced.

It will launch with a gritty new play, Counting Stars , exploring the secret world of two toilet attendants.

It continues with a diverse mix of performances from drama to ballet and the traditional family panto.

Glasgow Girls

Stratford East: Glasgow Girls

A song-filled Scottish drama based on the true story of seven teenagers, whose lives change forever when their school friend and her asylum-seeking family are forcibly taken from their home to be deported. The young women are galvanised to take a stand and fight for the life of their friend, her family and, ultimately, for the rights of all children of asylum-seekers.

Tuesday, September 20-October 1

Ballet Black: Triple Bill

Stratford East: Ballet Black

This company for international dancers beings three bold pieces of choreography to Stratford following a sold-out run at the Barbican.

The centrepiece is Christopher Hampson’s Storyville set in 1920s New Orleans which follows a young farm girl who falls prey to unscrupulous characters and secret desires,

Thursday, October 6-8

The Hotel Cerise

Stratford East: Hotel Cerise

As the leader of the free world ends his eight years in office, a black middle class family risk losing their beloved hotel and cherry orchard, where Martin Luther King once rested and Miles Davis played. The Hotel Cerise was a famous retreat for affluent black people during the time of segregation – a landmark and symbol of Black America. A place where they were welcome and safe. Can it be saved? Should it be?

Thursday, October 20-November 12

Sinbad The Sailor

Stratford East: Sinbad the Sailor

Panto time returns and once again you can expect original music, audience participation and comedy for all ages,

Saturday, December 3- January 21

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin

Stratford East: The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin

Viveca, a bright girl from a black middle class family in LA, dreams of becoming a dancer in this satirical musical that looks at how women have been defined by others and themselves throughout the 1960s to 1990s. It features an original score of jazz, pop, Motown and lots of R & B.

Wednesday, February 1-March 11

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Why hedonism can be dangerous, by ex-party girl Sadie Frost

The actress who was married to Gary Kemp and Jude Law appears as Gypsy Rose Lee in Britten In Brooklyn at Wilton’s Music Hall from August 31

Previous Articles

East London organisations receive share of £1million from Arts Council

The Catalyst Evolve programme aims to help them attract more private donations and build a more sustainable future.

Related Tags

Entertainment
Art
Places
Stratford
East London

Most Read in What's On

  1. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  2. East London
    The Slider Decider set for east London return
  3. Canary Wharf
    Restaurants in Canary Wharf offering discounts for National Burger Day
  4. Stratford
    Highlights from Theatre Royal Stratford East's new season
  5. Rotherhithe
    Street Feast’s Hawker House pop-up set for Canada Water

Most Recent in What's On

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham sign Swiss star Edmilson Fernandes
  2. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  3. Greenwich
    Fire-devastated Studio 338 launches campaign to reopen
  4. London City Airport
    London City Airport first to play music during security search
  5. Jubilee Line
    Jubilee line Night Tube service to begin in October
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter