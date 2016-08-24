Highlights from Theatre Royal Stratford East's new season

The new season at Theatre Royal Stratford East has been announced.

It will launch with a gritty new play, Counting Stars , exploring the secret world of two toilet attendants.

It continues with a diverse mix of performances from drama to ballet and the traditional family panto.

Glasgow Girls

Stratford East: Glasgow Girls

A song-filled Scottish drama based on the true story of seven teenagers, whose lives change forever when their school friend and her asylum-seeking family are forcibly taken from their home to be deported. The young women are galvanised to take a stand and fight for the life of their friend, her family and, ultimately, for the rights of all children of asylum-seekers.

Tuesday, September 20-October 1

Ballet Black: Triple Bill

Stratford East: Ballet Black

This company for international dancers beings three bold pieces of choreography to Stratford following a sold-out run at the Barbican.

The centrepiece is Christopher Hampson’s Storyville set in 1920s New Orleans which follows a young farm girl who falls prey to unscrupulous characters and secret desires,

Thursday, October 6-8

The Hotel Cerise

Stratford East: Hotel Cerise

As the leader of the free world ends his eight years in office, a black middle class family risk losing their beloved hotel and cherry orchard, where Martin Luther King once rested and Miles Davis played. The Hotel Cerise was a famous retreat for affluent black people during the time of segregation – a landmark and symbol of Black America. A place where they were welcome and safe. Can it be saved? Should it be?

Thursday, October 20-November 12

Sinbad The Sailor

Stratford East: Sinbad the Sailor

Panto time returns and once again you can expect original music, audience participation and comedy for all ages,

Saturday, December 3- January 21

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin

Stratford East: The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin

Viveca, a bright girl from a black middle class family in LA, dreams of becoming a dancer in this satirical musical that looks at how women have been defined by others and themselves throughout the 1960s to 1990s. It features an original score of jazz, pop, Motown and lots of R & B.

Wednesday, February 1-March 11

