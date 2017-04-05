Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He is about to star as a window cleaner who scales the corporate ladder in a revival of How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying .

But Marc Pickering’s own career trajectory has been full of ups and downs.

Born in Hull his first ever professional job was in Hollywood blockbuster Sleepy Hollow alongside Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci.

He went on to land parts in Calendar Girls , Les Misérables and HBO series Boardwalk Empire .

More recently he has taken to the stage for Aladdin at the Milton Keynes Theatre and rock musical The Toxic Avenger at Southwark Playhouse.

His latest role will see him tread the boards at Wilton’s Music Hall, playing ambitious young J. Pierrepont Finch who rises from skivvy to chairman of the board.

But Marc admits it has been hard to replicate the dizzy heights of that first big budget movie.

We sat down with the 31-year-old to find out more.

On how he got his big break

“I got into acting as I was in town one day with my parents and saw a sign for auditions (for The Sound Of Music). I gave it a go and didn’t get the part.

“But then I joined the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) and did that for four years with Jamie Bell and Sheridan Smith.

“It was through that I got Sleepy Hollow as director Tim Burton used to come and watch us sometimes.

“I’m still trying to top it all these years later because it was the biggest thing I have ever done.”

On starring alongside Johnny Depp

“I remember little flashbacks about being on set. It was just like a big theme park for me and my dad loved it as he got paid to be my chaperone and met all the stars.

“Johnny was a really nice guy and down to earth. He loved English humour and we used to watch The Fast Show together. He loved it.

“I learnt so much from him. He had a lot of respect for the cast and crew and he was never a diva. He was everyone’s friend and I have tried to take that from him.

“A few years later I was filming Calendar Girls and bumped into his driver. He said Johnny was next door filming Finding Neverland and so I went to say hello. When he opened the door the first thing he said was: ‘How are your mum and dad Pauline and Graham?’

“It says a lot he could remember them after all that time.”

On wearing his mum’s clothes to his premier

“They flew the whole family over to LA for it. I met Danny Devito and he shook my hand and said, ‘Good job’.

“It was quite overwhelming and I couldn’t find a suit to fit me so I had to wear my mum’s jacket.”

On missing out to Daniel Radcliffe

“Off the back of Sleepy Hollow I went up for the part of Harry Potter and got through to the final round but they said I was a bit too old. I was four years older than Daniel Radcliffe by then.

“It could have been me if I had only been born later.

“Weirdly he has also played Finch – in the 50th anniversary Broadway revival of How To Succeed in 2011.”

On being mothered by Julie Walters

“I was in Calendar Girls when I was 16. It was like being in a room full of aunties. Julie was great and Helen Mirren was lovely. It was amazing to be able to watch them work.

“I bumped into Julie in Soho a while ago and she was talking to Ronnie Corbett which was quite bizarre as he was a patron of NYMT and so I had met him before as well.

“My friend persuaded me to go over but when I did they just sort of nodded and smiled so I couldn’t tell if they remembered me or not.”

On fanboying Steve Buscemi

“I was at a party and overheard someone talking about auditioning for Boardwalk Empire . I was a massive fan and thought: ‘Why aren’t I up for that?’.

“A few weeks later I found out it was still available so I told my agent to put me forward (to play a younger version of Steve Buscemi's character Nucky Thompson).

“They paid to send a tape over to America and then next day I got the call to say they were going to fly me over there.

“They offered it to me while I was there so I moved to New York for a year and lived the high life.

“The first time I met Steve Buscemi I was walking towards him and kept my head down.

“When I looked up he pointed at me and said: ‘Stop copying me’. He has a really good energy and was open and warm.”

On why the audience will relate to How To Succeed

“It is so relevant now with everything that is going on in America with Trump and the misogyny.

“We have been trying to work out whether Finch is good or bad.

“He is very good at playing the game. If the play was set now he would be a master of Twitter.

“Some of what he does is very selfish but he gets away with it because he charms people.”

Wilton’s Music Hall, Saturday, April 8-22, £15-29.50 .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook