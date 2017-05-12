Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boating enthusiasts will have the chance to board the naval ship HMS Richmond for a free tour as she comes to visit the Isle of Dogs.

The boat, which is normally moored in Portsmouth, is coming to the West India Docks where members of the public can come on board and take a look around.

HMS Richmond is a type 23 frigate, and the seventh Royal Navy ship to bear the name.

In 2015, the crew undertook a security patrol in the Indian Ocean where they intercepted a drugs haul of £26.5 million worth of heroin and then another haul of £3 million worth of cannabis in the Mediterranean.

Tours will run from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, May 13 and last approximately an hour. Although the tours are free, visitors must register in advance for a ticket.

HMS Richmond will be docked opposite the South Quay District line station. Tours may not be suitable for people with reduced mobility and only small bags are allowed on tour.

