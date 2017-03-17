Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crafters from far and wide have arrived among the gleaming towers of Canary Wharf to sell their wares.

The first Made London Canary Wharf has kicked off in a specially built marquee in Canada Square Park.

Around 60 artists will be showcasing their work from March Friday, 17-20.

And a completely new set of designers will then take over the space from Wednesday, March 22-25.

We hot-footed it down to the inaurgural event to bring you a flavour of what is on offer.

Jane Cox

The Isle of Wight based artist has been making ceramics for more than 20 years.

Her new work is larger in scale and include this torpedo vase (£290) inspired by her seaside home.

She said: “It will be interesting to see if people just come and look or buy.

“It is marvellous a show of this calibre is happening here.”

Emerald Faerie

This jewellery brand was set up by Fiona Gall five years ago and is based in Bow Arts Trust studios.

Her jewellery, lights and chandeliers are made from antique cutlery and accessories and inspired by nature, mythology, grand houses and the legends of King Arthur.

“I think this is the poshest market I have ever been to,” said the artist as she showed off this Birds of Paradise necklace (£292).

KathKath

Designer Kathryn Pledger and fine artist Kathy Schicker met when their children were little and in 2014 decided to join forces.

Kathryn’s husband works in Canary Wharf and they are based in Woolwich so they have a good idea of what appeals to workers here.

“We love bold printed designs,” said Kathy.

Their silk scarves (£80) are digitally printed in the UK and hand finished.

They also make cufflinks, ties and stationery.

Sue Lowday Belts

“Prince Charles was one of my first customers nearly 30 years ago, “ said the Isle of Wight based crafter.

She sources all the leather, dyes it and designs and makes her pieces.

She remembers taking a train to Canary Wharf when the station first opened and said it was fascinating to be back and see how it had changed.

“It is very different to how you imagine it when you see if from a distance. It has a flavour of New York.”

Anna Watson

Less brightly coloured than some others, it is worth taking a closer look at this maker's stand.

Her jewellery has a dark twist, with sketches of lungs and animals skeletons cut out by hand in copper, brass and silver.

They are then sprayed with enamel and paint and scratched into to give a feel of the worn pages they were originally taken from.

“I wish I knew what inspired it,” she said.

“I just see things and remember them and then try and translate them into jewellery.”

Zoofold

An architect by trade India Aspin got the idea for her flat pack animals headdresses from a Fantastic Mr Fox costume she made for a festival.

“I used my construction knowledge to recreate my fabric mask in paper form,” said the Poplar maker.

All her designs are made from recycled card and come with sticky tabs for quick assembly.

We’ll see you animals in the Slug & Lettuce later then...

