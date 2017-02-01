Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At the age of 30 artist Jamie Lewis Hadley only has to give his face a quick wipe with a razor once a week at most.

And he admits it was probably this lack of facial fuzz that sparked his fascination with barber shops.

“When I first moved to London from Devon, I remember vividly the first time I passed a black barbers in east London. There was this vibrant culture seeping through the window which was so intoxicating.”

Those few captivating minutes stayed with the Dalston resident, who years later went on to create Blood On The Streets, a show detailing the history and performed in the windows of barber shops around the country.

It was a swerve away from his work up until then, which was mostly inspired by his experiences as a former professional wrestler and seen by a certain crowd, and an attempt to reach new audiences outside of the usual London art crowd. It worked and led to conversations with those in the industry and other artist about the social and cultural importance of these centres of traditionally male meeting and grooming.

“It struck me that there was a lot of potential to explore themes like identity construction, ritual, race and gender,” said Jamie.

Now he has brought all this creativity together for the inaugural Cut Festival which will run in Toynbee Studios, Archive Gallery and selected barbershops across east London from February 24 to March 5.

It will include a day of talks on February 25 which will include New Yorker Mark Bustos in conversation with London Joshua Coombes about their experiences giving free haircuts and shaves to homeless people. California photographer Brandon Tauszik will showcase and talk about his series of GIFS taken in the exclusive world of barbers in black communities in Oakland, USA. Hi work will form part of a free exhibition running at Archive Gallery throughout the festival.

Hick Duarte from Brazil will explore the intimate relationship between the young men growing up in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro with their barbers and there will be work on how from names such as renowned artist Oreet Ashery, photographer Paula Harrowing and East London’s Open Barbers.

It has taken Jamie two year to organise the festival and find the £60,000 needed to being it to life, with grants given from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Arts Council England, Wellcome Trust and Jerwood Charitable Foundation- which is supporting a platform for three emerging artist.

The first Conrad Kira is a grime artist who will make a video and record inspired by his dad’s visit to the barbers and intergenerational relationships. Katy Baird will give a six hour performance during which she undergoes various beauty treatments such as a haircut, botox and waxing.

Hester Chillingworth’s is an ambitious 12 month project, during which she will document herself shaving different synonyms of ‘mistake’ into her hair every month to symbolise how people often get her gender incorrect.

Jamie said: “No one has done a festival about barbering before but it is actually accessible to everyone. We all have a story of a haircut.

More details of Cut Festival here or here .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook