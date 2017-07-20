Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers can discover a slice of history in the heart of Canary Wharf thanks to a new pop-up exhibition.

Friends of Island History Trust have taken over the community window in Canada Place for a display entitled the Real Millwall .

Much more than just a football club, for well over 100 years the area was a major centre for engineering and manufacturing and the location of one of London’s principal docks.

Illustrations and information detail three areas of the past: Shipbuilding, the Docks and Manufacturing and the construction and launch of The Great Eastern- the largest ship in the world at the time.

Stop by on a lunch break or while browsing and read about how the initial launch was unsuccessful, with Isambard Kingdom Brunel taking to his bed and dying.

The project was also over budget and led to the bankruptcy of John Russell, the man who built the vessel at the Millwall Iron Works - now Burrells Wharf residential development on the Isle of Dogs.

Royal Navy ships are also pictured, including HMS Northumberland and HMS Resistance. During this period the Thameside shipyards Millwall Iron Works and Thames iron Works were building for the German, Portuguese, Italian and Russian governments and had more capacity than France.

The exhibition was set up by Friends member Reg Beer who runs antique map and prints shop Frontispiece based in Cannon Workshops.

He said: “The Friends of Island History Trust are a group of local people who aim to preserve and share the history of the Isle of Dogs and its people.

“Included in our display is a docker’s hook loaned by the Pye family, who had three generations of dockers employed at the West India and Millwall Docks.”

The exhibition can be found in Jubilee Walk, close to Krispy Kreme and Watches Of Switzerland and is open to view until September 13.

