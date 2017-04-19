Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dame Judi Dench will narrate a special Les Enfants Terribles anniversary production at Wilton’s Music Hall.

The renowned actress will lend her voice to a new production of the company’s multi-award winning show The Terrible Infants.

Originally created in 2007, it features a collection of twisted short stories performed with puppetry and live music in a darkly comic style inspired by Roald Dahl and Tim Burton.

The production received numerous awards when it debuted a decade ago including Best Entertainment and Outstanding Theatre in the Fringe Report in 2008, as well as Outstanding Artistic Merit from Argus Angel Award.

Now it has been given a fresh new twist for the 10th anniversary performance in Whitechapel.

Artistic director Oliver Lansley and producer James Seager said in a statement: “The Terrible Infants is a project which is very close to our hearts so we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back into the limelight for its tenth birthday. It’s always been at the back of our minds to revisit the show and we’re delighted that the bewitching Wilton’s Music Hall will be its London home.

“Over the past decade we have explored so many other ways of creating theatre with Alice’s Adventure’s Underground, Dinner at the Twits and The Game’s Afoot, so we’ll be bringing all that innovation and invention to this tenth anniversary production to create a more magical world for The Terrible Infants.

“Our stalwart audiences will be pleased to hear that Tumb, the boy who eats his Mum, Thingummyboy, whose face is so forgettable even his Mum struggles to recall him, Little Linena, Manky Mingus and Little Tilly will all be returning to the stage... but they will be joined by another twisted tale which we will be adding to The Terrible Infants repertoire.”

Les Enfants Terribles and Wilton’s Music Hall have also launched The Stepladder Award designed to support fringe theatre companies making original work.

Shortlisted shows will be seen by a panel of experts during the first week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2017 with the winner announced at the end of that week.

They will be given the chance to perform their production at Wilton’s in Autumn 2017 and supported by Les Enfants Terribles in mounting a tour of their show.

The Terrible Infants will run from September 27 to October 28. Tickets are now on sale from www.wiltons.org.uk

