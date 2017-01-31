Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collection of clothes created entirely from geographical maps is on display in Canary Wharf.

Created over 15 years, artist Elisabeth Lecourt used meticulous folds to transform the 2D cartography into sharply tailored dresses and shirts.

The French-born, London-based artist began the series as studies and sketches in 2002 and it has evolved into a sartorial collection spanning more than a decade.

She describes the collection as deeply personal, with pieces being created to represent not only a physical place that has significant meaning to the buyer, but also to evoke a certain time in their life, or a certain person, that has had an influence on them.

First Edition Restaurant in Cabot Square will be exhibiting pieces from the collection from Wednesday, February 1- March 24. They include a dress folded from a London Underground map, a 1831 balloon map of the capital and a shirt crafted from a map of New York.

The exhibition has been curated by Tatyana Dachyshyn and opens on February 1, 6.30pm-11pm with a drinks reception hosted by the artist.

Visitors will also be able to see a selection of Lecourt’s paintings, which aim to capture beauty but often with an undercurrent of sadness or even malice.

The artist said of her work: “I try to get the same pleasure I had as a child when I was painting then, being in that bubble, in that space, and putting the energy back into the canvas.”

Born in South-West France in 1972, Elisabeth studied at the Beaux Arts, Central St Martins and The Royal College of Art. She has exhibited her work throughout Europe, the US and Asia including at the Cheongju Biennale in Seoul.

February 1- March 24, First Edition, 25 Cabot Square, E14 4QA

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook