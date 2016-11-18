Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delve behind the pomp and circumstance of London’s ancient ceremonies at Tower Bridge’s first major photography exhibition.

Swans, Gloves, Roses and Pancakes: Photos by Martin Parr will showcase a unique perspective on life in the capital. It will be on display in the Victorian Engine Rooms from Monday, November 21 until March 2017.

As the City of London’s photographer-in-residence since 2013, Martin has been granted unprecedented access to events from the Swan Upping down the River Thames to Beating the Bounds at All Hallows.

His candid snaps capture moments that would normally go ‘unseen’ during the many processions, banquets and high-profile public occasions that take place within the City walls and explore the contrast between modernity and ancient tradition.

Creative exhibition manager head of Tower Bridge Exhibition Dirk Bennett said: “Tower Bridge and its Engine Rooms are the perfect backdrop to these iconic images which celebrate London’s unique heritage.”

Admission to Swans, Gloves, Roses and Pancakes: Photos by Martin Parr will be included in the entry price for Tower Bridge Exhibition .

