Canary Wharf hosts Clare Newton’s Spirit Of Legends exhibition marking Rio 2016

The space in Canary Wharf displays a number of inspirational images of Paralympians to coincide with the Olympic Games

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Canary Wharf is hosting a homage to Paralympic athletes by artist Clare Newton to coincide with Rio 2016.

The inspirational images of the athletes are currently on display in Crossrail Roof Garden mounted on large-scale photographic panels.

It depicts some of the sportsmen and women as ancient Greek gods and goddesses, including Helena Lucas, Britain’s sailing golden girl who made history at London 2012 by claiming gold in the one-person 2.4mR keelboat.

Helena Lucas

She became the first ever female winner of the male-dominated Paralympic class and Britain’s first ever Paralympic sailing gold medallist.

Clare Newton portrays Helena by putting a twist on the famous story of Andromeda And The Sea Serpent.

The artist puts a twist on the tale of Pursues rescuing Andromeda and depicts Andromeda befriending the Sea Serpent and trying to protect the serpent and her future family.

The exhibition lasts until Sunday, September 18.

