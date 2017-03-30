Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Billions of us use the internet on a daily basis but how much do you know about how it started?

Most of us would be hard pressed to name the Barbadian-born inventor of the search engine.

But at intertactive exhibition 64 Bits: An Exhibition Of The Web’s Lost Past , visitors will be able to find out all about that pioneer – Alan Emtage – and see a working version of Archie, grandfather of Ask Jeeves, Google and Yahoo.

You will also be able to browse the first ever website from 1991, order a pizza on the first transactional website, create a digital city, take home an ASCII portrait and participate in weekly curator tours, school workshops and family days.

Running at Here East from March 31 to April 21 the exhibition delves into the early years of the web, showcasing 64 seminal moments, and telling the stories of the forgotten engineers that shaped today’s digital culture.

They include designer Susan Kare whose icons and fonts have been seen by people across the world, including the original Macintosh icons, the MacPaint interface and the Microsoft Solitaire playing cards.

Curator Jim Boulton is the entrepreneur behind one of the UK’s earliest web start-ups, Large Design, digital director at Aesop Agency and author of 100 Ideas That Changed The Web.

He said: “The early lessons of the web are in real danger of being lost forever.

“With Here East’s focus on digital innovation and the Olympic Park’s legacy remit, Here East is the perfect venue for 64 Bits.”

A key part of the exhibition is an open-door digital media archiving service, supported by the British Library, where artists and designer can bring in obsolete media that will be transformed into a modern format and where appropriate, added to the exhibition.

Here East is set in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and is home to established names and startups alike.

Programme manager Lucy Bawden said: “The exhibition will be the starting point for a programme of related workshops and talks at Here East around digital art and the connection of technology and creativity.”

Here East , Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, March 31 to April 21, Monday to Sunday 12-6pm, until 8pm Thursday, free

