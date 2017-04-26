Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Sci-Fi-London Film Festival is preparing to return to the capital with a programme bursting with film premieres, immersive experiences and music.

Here’s our guide to the best of the festival in east London, which runs from Thursday, April 27 until Saturday, May 6.

1. Catch a movie

It wouldn’t be a film festival without plenty of movies on offer, and the line-up this year certainly won’t disappoint. Films to look out for include Caught, which opens the festival at the Rich Mix in Shoreditch and tells the story of a journalist couple who invite a man and a woman into their home for an interview which becomes a nightmarish fight for survival. Meanwhile The Immigration Game, also showing at the Rich Mix, is set in a future where refugees must survive a TV show to win German citizenship.

The world premiere of The Rizen will be shown on the festival’s closing night at the Stratford Picturehouse. Set in 1955, it tells the story of a world under threat by secret and occult experiments conducted by Nato.

2. Lose yourself in virtual reality

For those wanting a break from the reality of east London, Sci-Fi-London and PsychFi have produced a virtual reality (VR) experience to give users the chance to inhabit a world ruled by robots. The experience will be available to download on iOS and Android on Monday, May 1.

The Trampery in Old Street will be hosting #Hackstock: Beyond 2017 on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, featuring discussions about the use and future of VR as well as the chance to have a play with the latest in VR equipment.

3. Dress up your dogs

Do you like dogs? Do you like fancy dress? Then Sci-Fido, the world’s only cosplay for dogs, is the thing for you. The quirky and free event will be hosted from 11am at Juju’s Bar in the Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, on Saturday, April 29. Bring your pooch for the dress-up photo session, or just come along to have a glimpse into the world of canine cosplay.

4. Feel the beat with some live electronica

Billed as the “live music event from the future”, Krautwerk will be appearing at the Moth Club in Hackney on Friday, May 5. Kraftwerk’s Eberhard Kranemann will be collaborating with Harald Grosskopf (Synthesist, Ash Ra Tempel, Klaus Schulze) as the pair bring their own brand of cosmic partying to east London.

5. Witness a table read

This is your chance to listen to and comment on an early draft of the new futuristic drama The Glasshouse. Attendees will have the chance to speak to the actors and writer/director Darren Rapier . The Glasshouse is being produced by Sci-Fi-London and will be out next year. The table read will take place at the Stratford Picture House at 4pm on Friday, April 28.

