The World Para Athletics Championships are coming to the London Stadium.

The venue in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford will see around 1,300 international athletes competing across a variety of athletic events from Friday, July 14, until Sunday, July 23.

The sporting competition is set to be the biggest in the event’s history, with more fans expected to attend than all of the previous eight championships combined.

The event has been strongly supported by Prince Harry, who has urged the public to support the country’s best para athletes after meeting runner and Paralympic bronze medallist Dave Henson.

Dave lost both his legs when he stood on an improvised explosive device while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan in 2011.

Dave said: "I don't have a World Championship medal, so to take one of those home would be just incredible.

"Spectators will see the world's best para athletes compete in one of the world's most iconic sports venues. Every single member of the GB team, every single athlete that has qualified, is an incredible sportsperson."

Prince Harry said: “Buy your tickets, get down there, bring your family and friends and come down and support.

“Be with everybody else, creating that atmosphere that’s going to be a life-changing moment for Dave and everyone else.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

Can I still get tickets?

To buy tickets, you must register with the Summer of World Athletics website. Tickets are still available, starting from £10 for adults and £5 for children (16 years and under).

What can I see?

The competition will showcase a host of athletic events, ranging from javelin throwing to triple jumping to a 5,000 metre race. The sport kicks off at 7pm on July 14 with the mens’ club throw and shot put and ends at 8.30pm on July 23 with the womens’ 100 metres.

For the full timetable of events, see here.

Travel Advice

For two hours before and after the Stadium sessions, Central and Jubilee line services are expected to be busier than usual between Bond Street and Stratford, as well as at key interchange stations.

On Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18, around 30,000 school children will be travelling in groups to the London Stadium. Travellers are advised to leave more time for their journeys or consider a different route, particularly if using Stratford station before 10am.

For advice about which times will be busiest and finding a different travel route, check here.

How to get to the London Stadium

Tube and Train

The nearest stations to the stadium are Stratford and Stratford International. Both provide step-free access.

To get to Stratford station you can use the Docklands Light Railway, Jubilee line, Cenral line, London Overground or catch a National Rail train.

Stratford International station is served by Docklands Light Railway and Southeastern High Speed 1 services.

For help planning your journey and updates on Tube services, check here.

Bus

Stratford bus station and Stratford City bus station are both very close to Stratford station. A number of buses go to these stations, including the 25 from Oxford Street to Ilford, the 69 from Canning Town to Walthamstow, the 108 from Lewisham to Stratford and the 339 from Leytonstone to Shadwell.

If you’re planning to stay late, the 25 bus to Oxford Street runs a 24-hour service, or you can get the night buses N8 between Oxford Street and Hainault and N86 between Stratford and Harold Hill.

For a full list of available services, check here.

Driving

There is no general parking at the London Stadium itself, but spaces can be found nearby at the London Acquatics Centre, the Lee Valley VeloPark, the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre and a multi-storey car park. All car parks use a ticketless automated number plate recognition system to charge for use. For more information, check here.

