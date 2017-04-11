Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s Amy Tinkler has repeated her Olympic success by winning a bronze medal at the World Cup of Gymnastics.

Tinkler, who also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, scored a total of 53.433 at the tournament and came in just behind the silver medallist Victoria Nguyen (USA) on 53.832.

Germany’s Tabea Alt took the gold, with a total score of 54.598, at the contest hosted at The O2 arena in North Greenwich.

Speaking to the British Gymnastics website , Tinkler said: “It’s amazing. I’m so, so happy.

“My performance was better than I thought it would be. I think I fed off the atmosphere of the home crowd.

“I loved all the support. It was like Rio all over again, but even better with it being in Britain. I’ve never heard so many kids shouting: ‘Amy, Amy’.

“That feels so special, and for me I love the pressure and buzz of competition, so they definitely helped me today.”

East London teenager Georgia-Mae Fenton had been due to compete alongside Tinkler, after Ellie Downie was forced to withdraw from the competition with a foot injury.

However, Fenton was injured during the warm up for the tournament.

After a medical assessment the decision was made to withdraw the 16-year-old and she was forced to miss her first major World Cup event.

Although there were no medals for the men of Team GB, Britain’s Sam Oldham and Brinn Beven came in fourth and fifth respectively.

Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev took the gold with a high score of 83.864, followed by the USA’s Donnell Whittenburg on 82.665 and Germany’s Lukas Dauser on 81.698.

The 2017 iPro World Cup of Gymnastics was held on Saturday, April 8.

