Sometimes it doesn’t matter how you win – it’s still three points in the bag. Millwall's 2-1 victory at home to Fleetwood Town was neither convincing nor aesthetically pleasing, but we got the vital three points to move us up four places.

We got two penalties, which is rare, and striker Lee Gregory dispatched both confidently. After getting the second we then started to play with more vigour for a good 10 minutes and Gregory should have made it 3-0 when he hit a one-on-one chance straight at the Fleetwood keeper Chris Neal.

It’s tough to work out what has been going wrong this season. Losing Mark Beevers was significant and we have struggled to fill that centre-back position. But there’s more to it. Too many players have not performed to the levels they did last season, the division is probably harder and our direct approach has been sussed by a lot of teams.

But no matter how badly we have performed we are not a bottom-of-the-table League One team. We have seen many worse Millwall teams than this in the last 20 years so we must be able to improve our position if the players concentrate on the doing the simple things correctly.

Saturday saw the lesser spotted Shaun Hutchinson make only his second appearance for the Lions coming on as a late substitute to deal with the aerial bombardment by Fleetwood.

It was Hutchinson’s first first-team sighting since he was injured in the match against Peterborough on August 16. It will be good to see him get to full fitness, maintain that without picking up any more injuries and then push the current first teamers for their places.

Change of date

Our FA Cup first round match at home to Southend United has been moved forward 24 hours to Friday, November 4, on police advice, probably as much to do with the Blackheath Fireworks on the Saturday as other matches. I suppose it is better than a Sunday lunchtime kick-off.