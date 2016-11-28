Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye is set to face off against Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew in a highly anticipated bout at The O2 in March.

The announcement came after WBC Cruiserweight Champion Bellew taunted the 36-year-old Haye after he successfully defended his championship by knocking out BJ Flores in October.

Below is a round-up of what we know about Bellew and why he is fighting the Hayemaker .

Who is Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew?

Born in Liverpool, the 33-year-old started out at the Rotunda Amateur Boxing Club in his home city and claimed both the 2002 and 2003 novice titles by knocking out every man he faced but one.

He stepped up the seniors at 91kg heavyweight class, adding more titles but recording a loss against Danny Price.

Professional career beginnings

His professional career began in October 2007 against Jamie Ambler, winning in the second round and recorded 12-0 by the end of 2009.

His first world title challenge came against Nathan Cleverly in 2011 for the WBO light heavyweight championship, losing via majority decision.

He also lost his bout for the WBC light heavyweight title against Adonis Stevenson via a sixth round knockout.

Move to cruiserweight

Bellew got off to a winning start in his new division with a 12th round knockout of Valery Brudov in 2014, winning the vacant WBO International Cruiserweight title.

He then followed that up in December 2015 by capturing the European Cruiserweight title by beating Mateusz Maternak via majority decision.

But his first world championship came in May this year, beating Ilunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight Champion by a first-round knock-down.

He later defended his title against BJ Flores, the match that saw the rivalry with Haye emerge.

Why is Bellew fighting Haye?

Following Bellew’s title defence against Flores, Haye was sitting at ringside and the cruiserweight champion let forth a tirade of verbal abuse aimed at his fellow Brit.

This carried on in the post-fight interview, swearing and taunting Haye saying he had been “conning the British public” since he announced his comeback.

The fight between Haye and Bellew was announced by promoter Eddie Hearn on November, 25 2016.

What they say about each other

Haye told Sky Sports: “The country is fed up of his constant yapping. Even in his home town of Liverpool, I would be stopped in the street by people begging me to spectacularly send him into retirement.

“Bellew is completely delusional if he thinks he can beat me. He still thinks he’s on the set of Creed and there will be some kind of Rocky-style happy ending. But come March 4 at The O2 in London I will bring reality crashing down on him.”

“I’ve earned my credentials the hard way inside the ring, not on film sets. There will be no second takes, no stunt men taking the blows and no flashing lights on the red carpet. The only lights Bellew will see are those of the spot lights shining down on him when he wakes up from his nap on the canvas.”

Bellew said: “I’ve backed him into a corner, left him nowhere to go, and now I have what I want. I’m not under any illusions, I know exactly what I am going up against, it’s big risk, big reward.

“I cop him with my best punch, he’s going to sleep. He cops me with his best punch, more than likely I am going to sleep too.

“I know what I am up against but the big factor for me is, I’m a very active fighter, I’ve had no breaks and I’ve got very little wear and tear on me. If it comes down to a question of heart and determination, I win hands down. If it comes down to one punch, it’s a 50-50.”

How to get tickets and where to watch it on TV

Tickets for the bout at the venue in North Greenwich go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, November 30 and will be available on The O2 website or by calling 0844 856 0202.

The fight on Saturday, March 4 will be shown live on the Sky Sports Box Office.

