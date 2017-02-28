Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mesut Ozil is the most famous player in London, according to Twitter.

The Arsenal forward had 14.3m followers on the site – more than any other player based in the capital.

Only one player in the whole of the Premier League has more. That is Wayne Rooney, who is a fraction ahead with an audience of 14.4m.

There is clear daylight between that pair and the man in third place – Manchester City’s Kun Aguero, with 11m followers.

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by players from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas is in fourth, with 8.94m followers, ahead of teammate David Luiz (8.32m). David DeGea (6.72m) and Juan Mata (5.52m) are next, with Eden Hazard (4.81m), Alvaro Arbeloa of West Ham (4.67m) and Victor Valdes of Middlesbrough (4.56m) completing the Premier League’s most-famous list.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in 11th place, with 4.32m followers – although the fact he hasn’t tweeted since August no doubt has something to do with his relatively lowly position in the chart.

After Arbeloa, West Ham’s most popular chart features Gokhan Tore (395,000), Andre Ayew (364,000) and Andy Carroll (316,000).

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 14.4 Mesut Özil (Arsenal) 14.3 Sergio Kun Aguero (MCFC) 11 Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) 8.94 David Luiz (Chelsea) 8.32 David De Gea (Manchester United) 6.72 Juan Mata García (Manchester United) 5.52 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 4.81 Álvaro Arbeloa (West Ham) 4.66 Victor Valdes (Middlesbrough) 4.55 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Manchester United) 4.32 Pedro (Chelsea) 4.04 Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United) 3.92 David Silva (Manchester City) 3.59 Joey Barton (Burnley) 3.25 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) 3.11 David Ospina (Arsenal) 2.86 Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) 2.7 Samir Nasri (Manchester City) 2.64 Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) 2.58 Willian (Chelsea) 2.57 Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) 2.44 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) 2.4 Phil Jones (Manchester United) 2.29 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) 2.28

