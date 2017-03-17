Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham Utd sit 11th in the Premier League. A few weeks ago such an elevated status would have seemed like a miraculous escape. A few weeks after that, it would have appeared like a disappointing return.

But enough of history. What about the next 10 games and the level of opponents that West Ham face? Their average position is 10.8th – almost exactly where West Ham sit now and they still face three clubs likely to be vying for Champions League football.

The average position of their home opponents is higher – 8.8th – and their away opponents lower – 12.8th – which points to a marginally easier run-in than many.

5 West Ham highlights

Here are five highlights in the remainder of the season:

April 5: Arsenal v West Ham

April 22: West Ham v Everton

May 6: West Ham v Spurs

May 13: West Ham v Liverpool

May 21: Burnley v West Ham (Last game of the season)

And what about the rest of the Premier League?

The relegation candidates

Crystal Palace have the toughest run-in. The Eagles’ remaining opponents have an average current league position of 8.1 – higher than the opponents of any other club in the division.

Palace don’t even catch a break when it comes to the venue of the matches.

Their five away games are against teams with an average league position of 4.8 – the highest average in the division – while their six home games are against teams with an average league position of 10.8.

Worryingly for Palace, some of their relegation rivals have much more favourable fixtures.

Sunderland’s remaining opponents have an average league position of 11.8 – the second lowest in the division. That average is the same for both home and away matches.

Hull City’s remaining opponents have an average position of 11.1 – the sixth lowest in the league – while Swansea’s have one of 10.9 and Bournemouth’s one of 10.8. Middlesbrough and Leicester have it tougher though.

Both sides’ remaining opponents have an average league position of 9.9.

The title contenders

At the other end of the table Tottenham have the easiest run-in – on paper at least. Spurs’ remaining opponents in the league have an average league position of 12.5 - the lowest in the division.

They also have favourable away fixtures. Mauricio Pochettino’s side will play teams with an average current league position of 14.8 when on the road, the second lowest average of any team in the division.

Chelsea’s remaining opponents have an average league position of 11.5 while Liverpool’s have one of 11.1.

Manchester United have the toughest run-in of any of the top six sides. Their remaining league opponents have an average current league position of 10.0.

The toughest run-in

Team: Average league position of remaining opponents

Crystal Palace: 8.1 West Bromwich Albion: 8.5 Southampton: 8.8 Leicester City: 9.9 Middlesbrough: 9.9 Manchester United: 10.0 Everton: 10.1 Watford: 10.1 Manchester City: 10.5 Arsenal: 10.6 Stoke City: 10.6 Bournemouth: 10.8 West Ham United: 10.8 Swansea City: 10.9 Hull City: 11.1 Liverpool: 11.1 Burnley: 11.3 Chelsea: 11.5 Sunderland: 11.8 Tottenham Hotspur: 12.5

Home and away

Team: Average league position of opponents in away matches

West Ham United: 12.8

Team: Average league position of opponents in home matches

West Ham United: 8.8

