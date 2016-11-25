Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It came as no surprise that former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson, the frontrunner for the position, was named as Charlton Athletic’s new manager yesterday .

The 36-year-old is set to take full control of the team on Monday and attended his first training session last night.

He is the seventh manager at The Valley in three years of the Roland Duchatelet regime and has a tough challenge ahead to get many of the fans back onside.

Below is a quick summary of his career so far.

Playing Career

Born in Liverpool, Robinson began his youth career at Everton before moving on to Blackpool, finding his feet as a striker.

During his senior career, he played non-league football for many teams in Wales and the north west of England between 1999 and 2007.

These include Caernarfon Town, Marine, Bamber Bridge, Oswestry Town, Rhyl, Kidsgrove, Prescot, St Helens, Alsager and Warrington.

He was described as a “big, powerful centre forward” but amassed only 48 appearances and five goals during his career, switching to midfield during the latter stages.

Managerial Career

Following coaching stints at the Liverpool youth academy and Blackburn Rovers, Robinson became assistant manager of MK Dons under Paul Ince, who he worked with at Blackburn.

He was appointed boss of the League One side in May 2010, becoming the youngest manager in the football league at the time at just 29.

During his first season in charge (2010-11), he guided MK Dons to fifth place, regarded as a good achievement, before another 5th place finish the next year.

It was during his tenure here that he recorded what is regarded as the side’s greatest victory - a 4-0 win over Manchester United in the League Cup.

He lead the Dons to the Championship as League One runners up at the end of the 2014/15 season but the side returned to League One a year later.

In May 2016 he turned down an offer to manage Leeds United, despite Dons chairman Pete Winkelman confirming that he could not guarantee Robinson would remain in charge for the 2016/17 season.

After six years in charge, Robinson left by mutual consent after the return to League One saw a number of disappointing results.

His managerial record at MK Dons consists of 147 wins, 118 loses and 81 draws.

He was announced as manager of Charlton on Thursday, November 24 and is set to take full control of the side on Monday, November 28.

