Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a mixture of delight and relief in the stands as Charlton Athletic robbed Sheffield United on Saturday.

Patrick Bauer’s injury-time equaliser came after one of the most uninspiring performances by a Charlton side at The Valley in recent seasons – and that’s saying something.

The only passion on show was a dust-up between Josh Magennis and Nicky Ajose towards the end of the first-half.

United were good but Charlton looked a million miles from a side who had dished out a 5-1 thumping away to Bristol Rovers in midweek.

So what would new boss Karl Robinson, sitting in the stands on Saturday afternoon, have made of that performance?

Scratching his head at disbelief at what he had signed up to? Or quietly delighting the side had the character for a late, late equaliser?

All could be revealed in the coming weeks, but perhaps the more pertinent question right now centres on whether Karl Robinson has the right stuff to reverse Charlton’s decline.

Kicked out of the top seat at MK Dons – now struggling in League One, comfortably below the Addicks – there are doubts over this appointment.

But, on the flip-side, he had got the Buckinghamshire side playing some very good football in his six-year stint there and managed to do what last Addicks boss Russell Slade had never done – get promoted to the Championship.

A non-league striker who played youth football at Everton and started his coaching at Liverpool once he packed his boots away, Robinson often comes across as a brash Scouser.

(Photo: Getty)

And no-one can doubt the new manager has self-confidence.

Witness one of his press conferences or TV appearances and you will see a man self-assured, opinionated and convinced of his abilities.

Charlton fans can be forgiven for worrying another Alan Pardew has just been hired.

After an initial honeymoon period, Pardew proved very divisive to the Addicks fan-base, a dislike which exists with many today.

He managed to convince the board to fritter away money on some very poor players.

But the comparison with Pardew would be unfair on Robinson. Firstly, MK Dons aren’t poor but neither are they the division’s top spenders and he has been able to keep a tight rein on the budget.

Secondly, from someone who has sat in a couple of his press conferences while he was at MK, I feel Robinson is more humble and thoughtful than many often perceive.

But he is also outspoken and brutally honest, something that after the last few yes men at Charlton could prove refreshing.

The 36-year-old doesn’t seem to be someone who will take kindly at being told what to do by those upstairs.

That forthright attitude may mean he receives the tools he needs to get Charlton fans back a side they can be proud of.

Alternatively, it could mean he tests the patience of the trigger happy owner Roland Duchatelet very quickly and the Belgian decides to put Charlton back to where they usually are by March – managerless.