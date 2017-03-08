Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham’s home London Stadium has been named Stadium of the Year 2016 by a panel of architectural experts.

The Hammers’ grounds was voted as the best in a worldwide competition aimed at selecting the best new venues opened over the past 12 months.

The former Olympic Stadium saw off competition from 28 other venues including the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul and Stadium FK Krasnodar in Russia to win the prize.

It was hosted by industry design magazine Stadium DB and voted for by a jury of five architects recognised for their work in stadium design.

West Ham moved from previous home Upton Park into the stadium in Stratford in August 2016 after it underwent a multi-million pound renovation.

In the voting, London Stadium was the only nominated venue to earn a maximum mark of 10 in two of the three qualifying criteria - visual impact, relation to surroundings and innovation.

In a statement on West Ham’s website jury member Robert Mankin said: “Although the conversion has taken some time, this is an excellent case study for adaptation of an Olympic legacy facility. The final result feels fresh and new, and the integration into the surrounding park is quite well done.”

Przemek Kaczkowski said: “Super-light cover structure, smart incorporation of floodlighting and flexibility make it a spectacular masterpiece of engineering. Interior view of the stadium is impressive and well recognizable.”

London Stadium has already played host to a number of exciting games including the night the Hammers beat Chelsea 2-1 to knock the Premier League leaders out of this season’s EFL Cup.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said: “It is fantastic for London Stadium to be recognised in this way, and credit to the huge amount of hard work that has gone into making West Ham United’s home one of the most iconic and recognisable venues in the world.

“With the third highest capacity in English football, we have a stadium that truly reflects the ambition and potential of this great football club, and I firmly believe that our supporters can look forward to a very exciting future here.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook