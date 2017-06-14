Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They were the last time to play West Ham at the Boleyn – and they’re the first challenge for the Irons in the new season.

The fixture list for 2017/18 has been revealed and the east London’s first match on August 12 is against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester Utd. West Ham hit the road again on August 26 to play newly-promoted Newcastle.

On September 9 the London Stadium – which has recently been cited as the ground with the worst atmosphere – opens the season against visitors Huddersfield.

The scheduled first home game of the season – Southampton on August 19 will be moved to accommodate stadium alterations following the World Athletics Championships which finish only days before on August 13.

Who knows where the Hammers will be in the closing stages of the season but they have a tough run-in should points become crucial. April 28 sees them host Manchester City, surely a title contender, then its former champions Leicester City on May 5 and finally, a home game as a swansong against Everton.

Easy start

It’s a relatively smooth start for West Ham . The average finishing position of the first six opponents is 12th, below where the team finish last season and the sixth easiest start of any Premier League team.

Other fixtures to look out for are West Ham v Spurs (September 23); West Ham v Brighton (Oct 21); West Ham v Liverpool (Nov 4); West Ham v Chelsea (Dec 9); West Ham v Arsenal (Dec 12); West Ham v Manchester Utd (Mar 17).

Season in full

August

Saturday 12 August 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

Saturday 19 August 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton* (to be moved)

Saturday 26 August 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

September

Saturday 9 September 15:00 West Ham United v Huddersfield Town

Saturday 16 September 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

Saturday 23 September 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 30 September 15:00 West Ham United v Swansea City

October

Saturday 14 October 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United

Saturday 21 October 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 28 October 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United

November

Saturday 4 November 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

Saturday 18 November 15:00 Watford v West Ham United

Saturday 25 November 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City

Wednesday 29 November 19:45 Everton v West Ham United

December

Saturday 2 December 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United

Saturday 9 December 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

Tuesday 12 December 19:45 West Ham United v Arsenal

Saturday 16 December 15:00 Stoke City v West Ham United

Saturday 23 December 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

Tuesday 26 December 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

Saturday 30 December 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

January 2018

Monday 1 January 15:00 West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Saturday 13 January 15:00 Huddersfield Town v West Ham United

Saturday 20 January 15:00 West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

Tuesday 30 January 19:45 West Ham United v Crystal Palace

February 2018

Saturday 3 February 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Saturday 10 February 15:00 West Ham United v Watford

Saturday 24 February 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

March 2018

Saturday 3 March 15:00 Swansea City v West Ham United

Saturday 10 March 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley

Saturday 17 March 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

Saturday 31 March 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United

April 2018

Saturday 7 April 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

Saturday 14 April 15:00 West Ham United v Stoke City

Saturday 21 April 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

Saturday 28 April 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City

May 2018

Saturday 5 May 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United

Sunday 13 May 15:00 West Ham United v Everton