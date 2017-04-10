Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham fans can breathe a sigh of relief after the Irons beat Swansea City to end a run of five straight defeats.

The only goal at the London Stadium was scored by Cheikhou Kouyate just before half time, moving the Hammers up to 14th in the Premier League with a comfortable eight-point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone.

After the match, defender James Collins told the West Ham United official website : “It was sheer relief. It’s massive for this football club.

“We knew how big this game was beforehand and hopefully we’ve eased a bit of pressure.

“We knew if we got off to a good start and with the players we’ve got, and with a bit of fight and a bit of grit, we could get the three points and that’s what we’ve got.”

Collins also defended embattled manager Slaven Bilic, saying the players had to take responsibility for poor recent performances.

West Ham’s next match is against bottom of the table Sunderland at the Stadium of Light of Saturday, April 15.

Sunderland, who have lost 21 out of their 31 matches, currently have 20 points to West Ham’s 36.

