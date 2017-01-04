Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No-go Defoe

Sunderland have rejected any attempt to by West Ham Utd to prise their ace goalscorer Jermain Defoe from the Stadium of Light. It is understood the Irons have approached David Moyes’ struggling club with an offer of around £5million but it has been rejected. Former Hammer Defoe, 34, is seen as a key source of salvation for a club mired in a relegation battle but West Ham, desperate for a frontman still, are likely to go higher.

Conte's quest

West Ham know what it’s like to have a club after a valuable asset. It is understood that Chelsea’s Antonio Conte has his eye on the Irons’ goal-scoring winger Michail Antonio. The 26-year-old is top scorer with eight goals this season and has been used as centre forward, wing back and right back as manager Slaven Bilic tries to cover for injured players. However, Antonio is a fans’ favourite, he’s happy at the London Stadium and West Ham don’t want to let him go.

Battle for Payet

Manager Slaven Bilic insists he has no intention of selling silky superstar Dimitri Payet in the transfer window, describing the Frenchman as his “best player”. With West Ham’s poor form and Payet’s rising stock, rumours have suggested he may be looking for a way out with Arsenal and Marseille showing interest. The player has done nothing to kill off the rumours.

Bye-bye Zaza

One of the many struggling summer signings may be hoping for some fun in the sun. Simone Zaza has failed to score while at the Hammers and is likely to see out the season in Serie A, according to his agent. The 25-year-old has made only five starts during his loan spell from Valencia and suffered a knee injury.

Seeing red

West Ham are appealing against the red card show to Sofiane Feghouli during Monday’s home defeat by Manchester Utd. Referee Mike Dean effectively killed off the game as a spectacle when he sent off the midfielder after 15 minutes. Despite appearing at first like a vicious two-footed challenge, replays suggested the Feghouli was in a tough 50-50 clash with no-holds-barred Red Devils defender Phil Jones.