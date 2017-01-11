Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

• West Ham Utd are turning up the heat on Brentford in their quest to bring Scott Hogan to the London Stadium. The Irons have increased their bid from £10million to £12.5million.

But the lower league club have the upper hand, considering the Hammers’ dire straits. So far they are sticking to a £15million rating for the the 24-year-old who has hit 14 goals in 26 games and cost Brentford only £750,000 from Rochdale.

• It feels like the summer all over again with West Ham looking for strikers. The club says there’s still a deal to be done on Jermain Defoe and they remain interested in Michy Batshuayi on a loan from Chelsea.

Antonio Conte wants him to stay despite casting him into the wilderness. West Ham made a £31million bid for the former Marseille man in the summer but were pipped to the post by the Blues’ £33million deal instead.

• Another name in the frame aimed at bolstered West Ham up top is Hull’s dead ball specialist Robert Snodgrass. According to reports, West Ham have improved a bid of £3million to £5million for the on-form Scottish international midfielder. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has scored seven times, despite the Tigers’ woes.

• West Ham have rejected a bid from Roma for improving winger Sofiane Feghouli, who’s devastating red card in the recent Manchester Utd game was rescinded.

They’re also fending off overtures for fans’ favourite Michail Antonio from Chelsea. West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said Red Devil Phil Jones “made a meal” of the tackle from the Algeria international which put the team on the back foot, eventually losing 2-0.

• Midfielder Feghouli remains one of the few summer signings still in favour with Simone Zaza now gone and unlikely to return. Another flunk was Jonathan Calleri, who was heralded as the next Carlos Tevez.

He’s on the verge of a move to Las Palmas as the club looks to put a kitty together to give Slaven Bilic a lifeline. Reports suggest he has just two games to save his job, although the club is looking for reasons to keep their charismatic gaffer.