West Ham spirit shines despite 3-1 loss to Man City, says Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has praised his players’ spirit despite their 3-1 loss to Man City.

The Hammers were left reeling 18 minutes in as Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho both scored inside the first 18 minutes.

Michail Antonio provided the visitors with a ray of hope an hour into the game, converting a header at the far post, but Sterling’s second for City at the very end killed off any chance of a comeback.

Slaven said to the West Ham website : “We gave them way too much space and time on the ball and of course they have plenty of class.

“In the second half it changed and of course the goal helped. We put them under a little bit of pressure. They had their chances too, because we were open, but in the second half I was more than happy.

“At half time, I wasn’t happy, but I asked the guys to show the character, the spirit, the attitude and mentality which they basically did in the second half.

“I have praise for the team for the second half performance. It’s a shame that we conceded the late goal, but it was a good second half as I said. The first wasn’t.

“It gives us hope, that when the players who are out injured come back after the international break, that it’s going to be different.”

West Ham currently lie 12th in the table with three points from three, with their next game coming after the international break against Watford at London Stadium.

