Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

West Ham spirit shines despite 3-1 loss to Man City, says Bilic

The Irons manager is heartened by the fight his players showed in the second half despite falling to the away side after a fast start saw them net two goals in under 18 minutes

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic gestures as Angelo Ogbonna looks on

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has praised his players’ spirit despite their 3-1 loss to Man City.

The Hammers were left reeling 18 minutes in as Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho both scored inside the first 18 minutes.

Michail Antonio provided the visitors with a ray of hope an hour into the game, converting a header at the far post, but Sterling’s second for City at the very end killed off any chance of a comeback.

Slaven said to the West Ham website : “We gave them way too much space and time on the ball and of course they have plenty of class.

“In the second half it changed and of course the goal helped. We put them under a little bit of pressure. They had their chances too, because we were open, but in the second half I was more than happy.

“At half time, I wasn’t happy, but I asked the guys to show the character, the spirit, the attitude and mentality which they basically did in the second half.

“I have praise for the team for the second half performance. It’s a shame that we conceded the late goal, but it was a good second half as I said. The first wasn’t.

“It gives us hope, that when the players who are out injured come back after the international break, that it’s going to be different.”

West Ham currently lie 12th in the table with three points from three, with their next game coming after the international break against Watford at London Stadium.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

West Ham land Italy star Simone Zaza

The former Juventus striker signs for The Irons on a season-long loan, becoming the team’s 11th signing of a busy transfer window

Previous Articles

Slaven Bilic is looking for something special at Euro 2016

While he's winning praise as a pundit, the West Ham boss is looking to bring a souvenir home for his club

Related Tags

Teams
West Ham United FC
Manchester City FC

Most Read in Sport

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham land Italy star Simone Zaza
  2. West Ham United FC
    West Ham spirit shines despite 3-1 loss to Man City, says Bilic
  3. West Ham United FC
    West Ham transfer talk: Bilic eyes double swoop at Besiktas
  4. West Ham United FC
    West Ham draw Accrington Stanley in EFL Cup third round
  5. West Ham United FC
    West Ham sign Swiss star Edmilson Fernandes

Most Recent in Sport

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Blackheath
    Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath
  2. River Thames
    London’s £4.2billion super sewer investigated over financial structure
  3. Stratford
    Prospect East homes perfect for ‘savvy house hunters’, says East Thames’ director
  4. UK & World News
    Morning news headlines: Father's tribute after Briton who tried to save stabbed backpacker dies; Home Secretary to meet French Minister amid border control and jungle fears
  5. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter