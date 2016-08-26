Login Register
West Ham sign Swiss star Edmilson Fernandes

The 20-year-old joins The Hammers from hometown club FC Sion where he featured regularly during the Europa League

Edimilson Fernandes is introduced to the fans before the start of West Ham's match against Astra Giurgiu (Reuters/John Sibley)

West Ham have signed 20-year-old Swiss midfielder Edmilson Fernandes on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Fernandes joins from his hometown club FC Sion, where he made 66 first-team appearances, including in the Europa League.

The young star, who scored in the 2015 Swiss Cup final, is raring to go and is looking to make an immediate impact at London Stadium.

He said to the West Ham club website : ““I am really happy to be here at West Ham United. It is a new challenge for me and now it is down to me to work hard to become a top player.

Read more West Ham knocked out of Europa League after 1-0 defeat by Astra Giurgiu

“I am a player capable of getting the game going and adding excitement to the action on the pitch. I spoke to the manager and the conversation was very positive and I appreciate this opportunity.

“I had never been to this stadium before, but it is a really magnificent stadium and I will be working to my best to get to the top.

“It is a large stadium, I have also played at Anfield here in England, but this stadium is really impressive.”

