After West Ham’s harrowing 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup, reports suggest Slaven Bilic now has two games to save his job at the London Stadium.

When the Premier League resumes, the Hammers entertain a struggling Crystal Palace side in a must-win game.

West Ham’s early season struggles had led many to call for the sacking of Bilic, only for the Croatian to turn things around in December with a draw against Liverpool followed by a three-game winning streak.

This was reminiscent of the side that stormed to a seventh-place finish last season, and after the Swansea victory the Irons had clawed their way up to 11th. Two league defeats later, though, and the Irons are now looking the wrong way down the table once again. They are in 14th and just seven points clear of the drop zone.

Palace’s situation is even bleaker. They are one point ahead of 18th-placed Sunderland in 17th and haven’t won since the first week of December.

Sam Allardyce was brought in to steer the Eagles away from the relegation zone but the former England manager has failed to win in each of his four games in charge at Palace.

The man who has never been relegated from the Premier League will be happy with shutouts on the road while trying to claim three points in the Selhurst Park ties, so expect Palace to play for the draw here.

Although former Irons manager Allardyce will eventually encourage more defensive stability, there are still glaring issues at the back for Palace.

The Eagles have not mustered a solitary clean sheet all season, which is joint-worst with Hull City. They have also conceded 22 goals on the road, which is on a par with Swansea City. Looking at these defensive stats, the Palace fixture should provide Bilic’s side with the prime opportunity to bounce back from the FA Cup loss.

West Ham are firing off plenty of goal attempts, with their 65 shots in the last four game weeks only bettered by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal.

The Hammers were unlucky in their last Premier League game against Man Utd to have Sofiane Feghouli sent off so early on in the tie. The red card, which has since been rescinded, allowed United to dominate and West Ham couldn’t gain a foothold.

They should be able to bounce back, though, and seeing as how Palace have only scored twice under Allardyce so far we think West Ham To Win To Nil at 11/4 is great value.

