Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham United should have too much for a Burnley side who have struggled away from home this season.

Slaven Bilic and West Ham have the opportunity to reinvigorate their campaign and kick on from the 2-2 draw at Liverpool as they embark on a tantalising run of fixtures.

The Croatian is fighting for survival at the Olympic Stadium but has a strong chance of digging himself out of this hole.

The Irons entertain a Burnley side that has conceded 15 goals on their travels this season, with a solitary clean sheet against Manchester United thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Burnley are coming off the back of a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bournemouth, but Sean Dyche’s leaky defence will fill Bilic with hope that his attackers can run riot in this fixture; the Clarets have conceded two or more goals in eight matches this term.

Burnley have allowed teams a whopping 76 attempts on goal from set plays, so set-piece specialist Dimitri Payet will be licking his lips at the prospect of following up on his spectacular free-kick goal at Anfield.

The Frenchman has had a slow start to the season but with a goal and two assists in his last three games could be about to enter a purple patch. Payet can be backed at 15/8 to score anytime.

Because of the set piece danger, Bilic may decide to start with Andy Carroll up front for the first time since the opening day of the season.

The former Liverpool player poses a dangerous aerial threat against a side that has conceded 33 headed goal attempts.

Michail Antonio has seven goals to his name already and could also thrive. The 26-year- old looks a good bet for anytime goal scorer at 11/4 .

West Ham have only kept two clean sheets at their new stadium, and have conceded 14 goals in seven games, but Burnley have managed to notch a meagre one goal away from home.

The Northern side also have the lowest amount of shots away from home in the league with 45. These stats suggest that betting on both teams to score may be unwise and a third clean sheet for the Hammers could be on the cards.

Although West Ham have been out-of- sorts lately, they have the firepower to brush aside a Burnley outfit that has been unconvincing away from home this season.

A West Ham win appears most likely, and 2-0 at 15/2 or 3-0 at 12/1 both appear to be decent bets .

See previews for all this weekend’s football action here .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook