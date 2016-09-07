Why West Ham really need Saturday's Watford match

West Ham Utd have the chance to relaunch their season after the international break, putting their stuttering start behind them.

The Irons face a Watford side on Saturday who remain an unknown quantity under their new manager Walter Mazzarri and Slaven Bilic will know that the London Stadium will want something to cheer.

After a disappointing Europa League exit, a defeat to Manchester City and an unconvincing win at home to Bournemouth, the manager will be looking to get a full, fit squad together and reclaim the initiative.

Dimitri Payet played for France in their World Cup qualifying game on Tuesday and is expected to play a full part in Saturday’s set up. Meanwhile, player of the season so far Michail Antonio gained some valuable experience with the England team, although he never made the pitch.

Alvaro Arbeloa is unveiled as West Ham United's latest signing on August 31

Fans, still in two minds about the impact of the Stadium, should have a chance to look at a raft of summer signings including big money Simone Zaza and Alvaro Arbeloa while play makers Payet and Sofiane Feghouli are back.

In short, this is likely to be the team that spearheads the 2016/17 season.

One of the surprise packages who could play an incisive cameo this season is Ashley Fletcher who will be competing for a place against the big names.

He told the club’s website : “Watford are a good team. They have also added to their squad in the summer so it’s going to be another tough game.

“It was very disappointing to be knocked out of Europe so early, but it does give us an opportunity to do well in the league.

“We’ve added a lot of quality to the team with some of the new signings – Zaza, Lanzini, Feghouli – players of that calibre. It just shows the club’s ambition and I hope the fans see that.”

But much rests on the shoulders of Payet as Bilic confirms.

“It is key for us if he can produce his best form again,” he said. “He has the qualities that the best players have and can help change a game. They are influencing their team-mates and opponents.

“He makes the team play better and everyone around him is benefitting.

“It is crucial that he stayed. It’s crucial that he comes back fit and that he tries to produce what he was doing last year.”