West Ham offices have been raided as part of an HMRC investigation into suspected criminal tax fraud in professional football.

Up to 50 officers are understood to have seized business records and documents from the Hammers’ London Stadium home on Wednesday, April 26.

The UK’s tax authority also raided Newcastle United’s offices and said it had arrested several men working within the professional football industry for “a suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud”.

West Ham have declined to comment on details of the raid but released a statement saying: “The Club is cooperating fully with HMRC to assist their enquiries. No further comment will be made at this time.”

HMRC officials also visited Chelsea on Wednesday requesting information, reports The Guardian . No items were seized and it is understood there is no allegation of wrongdoing against the club.

The authority is known to have been probing the tax affairs of football clubs, and the tax paid on multi-million pound transfers and image rights deals.

HMRC said the wide-ranging investigation also involves the tax authorities in France, where arrests and searches have also been made.

