West Ham owners step in to calm frazzled nerves

It is not the letter the co-chairmen of West Ham Utd would have wanted to pen in the first few weeks of the new era of east London football.

And it leaves manager Slaven Bilic appearing as if he needs high-powered defenders both on and off the pitch.

Nevertheless, David Gold and David Sullivan have written to fans and told them – everything will turn out fine.

West Ham are stuck in the bottom three, unable to win a game that would lift the mood, the spirits and confidence.

But the co-chairmen say: “Rest assured we are doing everything we can to fix the situation.

They add: “There have been factors which have contributed to the poor start with injuries to key players and some key decisions which have gone against us.

“But we are not going to make excuses and know that Slaven and his team will be working even harder on the training ground this week to get things right.

“We have got to remain positive. These are the same players that helped us enjoy such a memorable final season at the Boleyn Ground.

We will turn our season around.”

The co-chairmen thanked the fans for their continued support of the team and they indicated that work would continue to resolve the issues around standing and sitting, moving like-minded fans into clusters.

“Supporters can rest assured that we will not be slowing our efforts despite the match against Southampton being completely trouble-free, and we will not stop working until everyone feels they have a Stadium to be proud of – on and off the pitch.”

Captain Mark Noble now has a more realistic view of life in E20, suggesting some got carried away with the notion of Champions League football as of right.

Slaven Bilic watches on

He said: “To be honest, the move has been harder than we thought it was going to be because when you were at Upton Park you sort of craved the games there.

“You knew it would sort of guarantee you 20 points a season, that place.”

But there is little appetite at all to change managers. As Slaven Bilic has pointed out, nothing is different from last season’s triumphant team despite reports that confidence in the Croatian is wavering and that he has just three games to save his career.

The next match is another home tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday which, in a normal season, would be one of the softer ties. Now everything is hard work and every result crucial.

