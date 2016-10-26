Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham are ahead of Chelsea in a league table made up of League Cup results.

The Hammers’ 102 wins and 36 draws means that they’d have won 342 points in a League Cup league.

That would leave them behind only six other clubs, with Aston Villa topping the table on 427 points.

Chelsea have won 95 matches in the competition and drawn 38. That would give them 323 points, which would put them in ninth place.

However, sorting the table by total points gives West Ham a major advantage over Chelsea - they’ve played more League Cup games. The east London club have played in 196 League Cup matches to date compared to the west London club’s 182.

That means West Ham have had 588 points to play for compared to Chelsea’s 546. The Hammers have therefore only won 58% of their possible points to Chelsea’s 59%.

Sorting the league by that measure puts Chelsea in ninth spot just ahead of 10th placed West Ham.

League based on points

Pos | Team | Points | Goal diff

Aston Villa | 427 | 173 Liverpool | 425 | 228 Arsenal | 387 | 178 Tottenham | 375 | 180 Man City | 354 | 163 Norwich | 346 | 120 West Ham | 342 | 119 Man United | 328 | 113 Chelsea | 323 | 119 Nottingham Forest | 322 | 138 Southampton | 316 | 112 Birmingham | 311 | 54 Crystal Palace | 296 | 60 Leicester | 285 | 51 Everton | 283 | 121 Bolton | 280 | 14 Blackburn | 277 | 66 Sheff Wed | 276 | 71 Leeds | 276 | 53 Ipswich | 272 | 58

League based on % points won

Pos | Team | % points won | Goal diff

Liverpool | 66 | 228 Tottenham | 66 | 180 Aston Villa | 64 | 173 Arsenal | 64 | 178 Man United | 63 | 113 Man City | 61 | 163 Norwich | 60 | 120 Nottingham Forest | 59 | 138 Chelsea | 59 | 119 West Ham | 58 | 119 Southampton | 57 | 112 Sheff Wed | 56 | 71 Everton | 56 | 121 Ipswich | 55 | 58 Leicester | 55 | 51 QPR | 55 | 89 Coventry | 55 | 35 Birmingham | 54 | 54 Crystal Palace | 53 | 60 Leeds | 53 | 53

West Ham use London Stadium to train

West Ham have started using the London Stadium for training sessions to help them become acclimatised to the space.

The Irons have faced typical “new stadium blues” taking just four points from their opening quartet of games.

However, the sessions are beginning to pay dividends with a much-needed win against Sunderland.

When Slaven Bilic first raised the idea there was a concern that, as tenants rather than owners, access would be restricted but the manager revealed this week: “We found out that we can do it without having to ask anyone.”

He added: “[We do it] for the players to get used to that pitch, to the size, to certain areas where they play. You score some good goals from a specific spot in training and when you are in a match, you think, ‘I scored yesterday from here’.”