West Ham’s 2-0 defeat against Everton at the weekend left a “bitter taste” for manager Slaven Bilic after what he described as a 50-50 game.

Despite creating problems at the beginning of the game, the Hammers could only look on as Romelu Lukaku put Everton ahead at the 50-minute mark before Ross Barkley’s half volley secured the points for the home side.

It was West Ham’s first defeat in October, following a four-match unbeaten run, and Bilic, while upbeat about the first half performance, was frustrated his side could not get anything out of the game.

He told the West Ham website : “We played some good football at times, we created some chances, so I am happy about that. I felt that they were vulnerable at the back, particularly at the beginning of the game and we created problems.

“I thought we coped with their strong attack well in the first half. But we can’t blame anyone else for this defeat, we can’t blame unluckiness, it was down to us. It was a 50-50 game, we just couldn’t take it.

“There’s a bitter taste because we know we should have taken something from this game. I had that feeling at half-time, and it continued as the game went on.

“Once they scored, we knew it would always be tough to come back against them as they are a very difficult side to play against.”

Despite the defeat, Hammers forward Michail Antonio is looking to re-produce the side’s recent form at their next game against Stoke at London Stadium.

Antonio told the West Ham website : “We have to pick ourselves up because we were unbeaten in four games and we know we can do it again.

“We were getting good balls into the box but didn’t manage to convert them. These things happen in football.

“We could sense it was not going to be our day. Things were not coming off for us but we still put in a good performance and kept fighting until the end.”

