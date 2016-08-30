Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

West Ham land Italy star Simone Zaza

The former Juventus striker signs for The Irons on a season-long loan, becoming the team’s 11th signing of a busy transfer window

West Ham have signed Italian star Simone Zaza on a season-long loan, adding a much needed striker to their lineup.

The 25-year-old joins The Irons from Italian giants Juventus, having helped his side to the Serie A trophy and featured for his country at Euro 2016.

Zaza said to the West Ham club website : “I want to thank everyone for welcoming me including the fans and everyone at the Club. I wanted to start a new experience and I feel this is the right choice for me.

“I have been fortunate enough to have already played at the new Stadium with a different shirt. It is a beautiful stadium and I felt the warmth of the fans and this was a big reason why I wanted to join the club.

“I want to become a better player and I know I can do that at West Ham. Unfortunately we could not qualify for the Europa League, but I am hoping I can help the Club do that next season.”

Zaza has been capped 14 times by Italy and appeared on three occasions at Euro 2016.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

West Ham spirit shines despite 3-1 loss to Man City, says Bilic

The Irons manager is heartened by the fight his players showed in the second half despite falling to the away side after a fast start saw them net two goals in under 18 minutes

Previous Articles

West Ham transfer talk: Bilic eyes double swoop at Besiktas

Future of James Tomkins and Diafra Sakho also surrounded by question marks

Related Tags

Events
Europa League
Teams
West Ham United FC

Most Read in Sport

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham land Italy star Simone Zaza
  2. West Ham United FC
    West Ham spirit shines despite 3-1 loss to Man City, says Bilic
  3. West Ham United FC
    West Ham transfer talk: Bilic eyes double swoop at Besiktas
  4. West Ham United FC
    West Ham draw Accrington Stanley in EFL Cup third round
  5. West Ham United FC
    West Ham sign Swiss star Edmilson Fernandes

Most Recent in Sport

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Blackheath
    Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath
  2. River Thames
    London’s £4.2billion super sewer investigated over financial structure
  3. Stratford
    Prospect East homes perfect for ‘savvy house hunters’, says East Thames’ director
  4. West Ham United FC
    West Ham land Italy star Simone Zaza
  5. UK & World News
    Morning news headlines: Father's tribute after Briton who tried to save stabbed backpacker dies; Home Secretary to meet French Minister amid border control and jungle fears
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter