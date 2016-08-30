West Ham land Italy star Simone Zaza

West Ham have signed Italian star Simone Zaza on a season-long loan, adding a much needed striker to their lineup.

The 25-year-old joins The Irons from Italian giants Juventus, having helped his side to the Serie A trophy and featured for his country at Euro 2016.

Zaza said to the West Ham club website : “I want to thank everyone for welcoming me including the fans and everyone at the Club. I wanted to start a new experience and I feel this is the right choice for me.

“I have been fortunate enough to have already played at the new Stadium with a different shirt. It is a beautiful stadium and I felt the warmth of the fans and this was a big reason why I wanted to join the club.

“I want to become a better player and I know I can do that at West Ham. Unfortunately we could not qualify for the Europa League, but I am hoping I can help the Club do that next season.”

Zaza has been capped 14 times by Italy and appeared on three occasions at Euro 2016.

