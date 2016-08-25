West Ham draw Accrington Stanley in EFL Cup third round

West Ham will play League Two side Accrington Stanley in the third round of the EFL Cup .
The Stratford side will face their opponents at the London Stadium, with the tie being played the week commencing Monday, September 19.
Accrington Stanley caused one of the big upsets of the second round against Premier League side Burnley when Matty Pearson scored a las minute extra-time winner.
West Ham were knocked out of the Capital One Cup at this stage in 2015 when they lost to eventual Premier League champions Leicester City.
Tickets and details for the third round tie are set to be announced in due course.
EFL Cup third round draw in full
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers
Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland
West Ham United vs Accrington Stanley
Southampton vs Crystal Palace
Swansea City vs Manchester City
Fulham vs Bristol City
Bournemouth vs Preston North End
Tottenham Hotspur vs Gillingham
Everton vs Norwich City
Derby County vs Liverpool
Northampton vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Reading
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Stoke City vs Hull City
Leicester City vs Chelsea
Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf
Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook