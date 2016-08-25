Login Register
West Ham draw Accrington Stanley in EFL Cup third round

The Hammers will face the League Two side at the London Stadium with the hope of making up for their third round elimination against Leicester in 2015

West Ham's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring against Bournemouth

West Ham will play League Two side Accrington Stanley in the third round of the EFL Cup .

The Stratford side will face their opponents at the London Stadium, with the tie being played the week commencing Monday, September 19.

Accrington Stanley caused one of the big upsets of the second round against Premier League side Burnley when Matty Pearson scored a las minute extra-time winner.

West Ham were knocked out of the Capital One Cup at this stage in 2015 when they lost to eventual Premier League champions Leicester City.

Tickets and details for the third round tie are set to be announced in due course.

EFL Cup third round draw in full

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland

West Ham United vs Accrington Stanley

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Swansea City vs Manchester City

Fulham vs Bristol City

Bournemouth vs Preston North End

Tottenham Hotspur vs Gillingham

Everton vs Norwich City

Derby County vs Liverpool

Northampton vs Manchester United

Brighton vs Reading

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Stoke City vs Hull City

Leicester City vs Chelsea

