The countdown is nearing zero for the start of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Runners from around the word are set to take part in the 26.2 mile race on Sunday, April 23.

Many will be doing it for charity in wacky costumes while others for a sense of personal achievement.

Whatever their goal they all need cheering on to help them as they pass through Canary Wharf twice on their journey to the finish line.

Here is everything you need to know as a spectator for the 37th annual race.

Where to watch

The marathon starts in Charlton Way, Greenwich Park, with wheelchair men and women setting off at 8.55am, the elite women at 9.15am and the elite men and everyone else at 10am.

The start line can be uncomfortably busy but if you want to cheer them on near the beginning they will pass the one-mile marker close to Blackheath Rugby Football Club Ground, heading down Charlton Park Road to the two-mile marker, up Little Heath, Hill Reach and Artillary Place before turning left into John Wilson Street to pass the three-mile marker at about 9.31am for the elite women and 10.14am for the elite men.

Then it is left into Woolwich Church Street, past the four-mile marker close to The White Horse Pub and the five-mile marker near East Greenwich Fire Station.

The elite women will pass the six-mile marker in Trafalgar Road at 9.47am and the elite men at 10.28am before heading past the Cutty Sark. The landmark provides a good vantage point to see the runners early on.

If you don’t want to rush to get ahead of them as they head into the city, take the Greenwich Foot Tunnel to the Isle of Dogs. You can wait here to see them again at the 17-mile point close to Mudchute DLR station or head up to Canary Wharf.

Spectators will get twice the action on the estate as the runners double back on themselves.

They will also be entertained by Solid Steel band in Cabot Square and Rhythms Of The City samba band in Canada Square Park, between 10am and 2pm. Info here.

Head over to Westferry Circus at 9.46am for the first glimpse of the wheelchair racers on the estate at the 15-mile marker.

The elite women will be passing through around 10.35am and the elite men at about 11.11am, with the last batch of runners (six-hour pace) coming by at 1.25pm.

The runners will then head down Westferry Road passing the 16-mile point near The Space arts centre with the elites taking about five minutes, before rounding the point and heading up East Ferry Road.

They will turn left into Marsh Wall, passing South Quay station and the 18-mile marker close to the Conservatory Bar. See the elite women there from about 10.51am and the elite men at 11.25am.

They will pay their second visit to Westferry Circus and then pass along North Colonnade to the 19-mile marker in Trafalgar Way, leaving the estate at about 10.56am for the elite women and 11.30am for the elite men. The final group of runners will leave the estate at about 2.20pm.

Road closures

Greenwich

There will be road closures from 7am in Charlton Road, Shooters Hill Road, Little Heath, Charlton Park Lane, Artillery Place, John Wilson Street, Woolwich Church Road, Woolwich Road and Trafalgar Road

Canary Wharf and Isle Of Dogs

There will be road closures from 8am to 7pm in Westferry Road, East Ferry Road, Marsh Wall and North Colonnade.

Restaurant offers

Canary Wharf

One Canada Square Restaurant

Tuck in to the Bottomless Brunch with two courses for £20 or three for £25. Add £20 and receive bottomless Prosecco, Bloody Marys, Mimosa’s or ETM red, white or rosé wine.

West End-trained pianists will provide a soothing sound track to the frenetic action outside.

Lobby of One Canada Square, E14 5AB

Tom’s Kitchen

Founder Tom Aikens is a keen runner and has designed a series of Marathon Packs to help keep runners and spectators going.

They are available now and the deli will open from 9am to 3pm on marathon day.

Choose from the Protein Packed (£13) containing turkey breast, brown rice, sweet potato and cashew salad with a choice of a piece of fruit or homemade protein ball and a freshly squeezed juice or protein shake.

Or the Light Runner (£12) with hot smoked salmon, edamame beans, black lentils and boiled egg salad with the same choices as above.

11 Westferry Circus, E14 4HD

Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

The bar and grill on the first floor will open at 10am with the terrace offering views of the runners passing by.

A Sunday brunch will be on offer until noon for £30 with a glass of Champagne or a Bloody Mary on arrival, a selection of freshly baked Viennoiserie and pastries, assorted fruit platters, scrambled free range Clarence court eggs, Cumberland chipolatas, Ayrshire bacon, slow roast vine tomatoes, Lancashire Black pudding, mushrooms and tea or coffee.

The restaurant on the second floor will be open as usual from noon to 4pm for Sunday lunch.

Cabot Place, E14 4QT

Plateau

Get two courses for £25pp or three courses for £30pp with unlimited Prosecco or non-alcoholic drinks for an extra £15 in the Bar And Grill from noon to 4pm.

Canada Place, E14 5ER

St Katharine Docks

Sunday, April 23

Tom’s Kitchen: Enjoy a complimentary dessert.

White Mulberries: Save 20% off everything for the first 50 Marathon Runners to visit.

Zizzi: Save 25% off the food bill and receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco.

Cafe Rouge: Enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco.

Monday, April 24

Dokke: Save 50% on a Recovery Breakfast on Monday, April 24.

Sunday and Monday

Strada: Get a main course and soft drink for £10 when dining.

Cote: Enjoy a complimentary Kir Royale when dining.

Monday, April 24

See terms and conditions.

Limehouse Marina

A special Sunday edition of the Limehouse Social Market will be held from 10am to 5pm to support the runners who will pass through twice on their loop.

Spectators can grab something to eat and drink from the global street food traders or farmers markets and browse the retail stalls.

In between the running they can also support Kiko Matthews who will be attempting to cover 26.2miles on a land fixed rowing machine.

Diagnosed in 2009 with Cushing’s disease, which affects her strength, she has set herself the challenge of breaking the female world record for solo transatlantic rowing in 2018.

She will be in Limehouse as part of her training and to drum up support for her campaign.

