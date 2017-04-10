Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton Athletic have finally ended their losing streak with a 2-1 win over Southend. Despite having won only a single game in their previous 14 matches, there was reason for the Addicks to celebrate at The Valley as Ricky Holmes scored after six minutes on Saturday, April 8.

However the jubilant mood was short lived as Southend were back on equal terms five minutes later thanks to John White’s header from Michael Timlin’s corner.

The game was finally decided , not by a flash of brilliance from Charlton, but when, on 74 minutes, a ball kicked on by Jake Forster-Caskey came off Southend’s Adam Thompson for an own goal.

Not, perhaps the way the Addicks would have liked to get back to winning ways, but enough to excite freshly returned defender Jason Pearce.

The 29-year-old returned to the Charlton fold for the game having been out with a groin injury sustained in December and was convinced the victory was down to graft.

He told the Addicks’ website : “We knew it was going to be tough as Southend are in the play-offs on merit and they’re a good team.

“But every man stood up and gave their all. It was great to come off the pitch as a player and see the fans clapping you off after a good performance and a good victory, so we’re delighted.

“The gaffer made it clear to us that if you have a little set back – like we did with their equaliser – that you keep going and work hard for each other.

“We showed that today with a really gritty performance. As we came off the pitch everyone was so tired but we were delighted to get the three points.”

The Addicks’ next match will be against Coventry at the Ricoh Arena on Friday, April 14.

