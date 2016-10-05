Trophy win might be the kick Millwall need

Millwall might have finally secured a win in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night, winning 2-1 at home to Gillingham, but that is scant consolation for yet another League defeat for the Lions at Walsall on Saturday.

Until the victory against Gillingham we couldn’t see where the next win was coming from so we have to be thankful for small mercies.

The trophy might be the equivalent reserve team competition but it might also help to get us out of a rut and give us something to build upon.

We need to translate this win into the league as soon as possible although we have a weekend off with our derby match against Charlton postponed due to international call-ups for the Addicks.

When you are in a bad run you don’t get much luck as was demonstrated at Walsall on Saturday when we did a lot of things right and created enough chances to win the match, but came out on the wrong side of the 2-1 scoreline.

When things have got this bad in the past we first concentrated on the defence to secure a clean sheet and go from there. We need to do that soon before the confidence disappears and players are preparing to lose before the match even begins.

Only a month ago most supporters were expecting we would win nearly every match we played. That has changed now.

Mystery of Renewal document

The Den, home of Millwall football club

There was an interesting development last week in our fight to protect our ground and to take an active part in the redevelopment of the area around The Den. There was due to be a hearing last Wednesday night into the Compulsory Purchase Orders granted for the land surrounding The Den after a referral back to Lewisham’s mayor and cabinet.

An important and mysterious document came to light just a few hours before that meeting was due to take place which postponed the meeting while the document was fully investigated.

A statement read out in council chambers by Alan Smith, Lewisham’s deputy mayor, confirmed that the hearing would be postponed owing to the appearance of “a copy of a document which is now the subject of external investigation”.

That document is believed to be from the parent company of Renewal which indicates it is actively looking to sell its interest in the redevelopment. This was a concern that has been aired by Millwall Football Club, that Renewal might not even develop all the land themselves but rather sell it on.

Given that at the recent Labour Party conference there was a focus on efforts to tackle corporate tax avoidance, it is amazing that a Labour council made the decision to approve these CPOs to a company that is headquartered offshore.

The manager says

Millwall FC Neil Harris

Speaking to the club's website after the Gillingham win, Neil Harris told the club's website :

"In the second half much we were much better. We changed the shape of the team in the first half to have a look at it. We were a bit disjointed at times, not having had much of a chance to work on it.



"The goal just before half-time gave us a platform and we came out the better team after the break. Steve's goal was worthy of winning any game. [Morison] has had a frustrating spell, but he came off the bench and made a real impact. At the back Tony Craig was outstanding. He's had times when the crowd have got on his back, but he showed his character at Walsall and again tonight."

