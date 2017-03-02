Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sint-Truiden play Eupen in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. It’s a key fixture for home side as they sit just three points above bottom with Eupen within reach if they put up a show.

The Sint-Truiden faithful will find themselves alongside kindred spirits, the boundaries of geography and language overcome by a single common enemy – Roland Duchatelet.

He lives in the Belgium town and owns the local club as well as Charlton from where the ambassadors of anguish hail. Two coach-loads and a convoy of cars – up to 250 supporters – are making sure Duchatelet is in no doubt about their desire to see him gone.

Disaffected Sint-Truiden (STVV) fans recently announced the launch of their own protest group, urging Duchatelet either to run their club on a competitive basis or sell it to someone else who will.

The protest has been planned jointly by the Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (Card) , including Women Against the Regime (War), and the Belgium 20, who have previously confronted Duchatelet at the Sint-Truiden stadium, Stayen.

Charlton protest band The 2percent will play a set at 4pm ahead of the main march.

A Card spokesperson said: “The response from Charlton fans of all ages and both genders has been magnificent and we know they will acquit themselves well on the day. The numbers in Belgium alone give the lie to Duchatelet’s claim that the protests are down to ‘a few hotheads who were shown the door’.

He's destroying the club

“Hundreds of people do not spend 12 hours and their own money travelling to Belgium and back for a march for any other reason than their passion for Charlton and shared conviction that Duchatelet is destroying the club.

“What’s more, we are putting him on notice that he can expect to be embarrassed and upset for as long as it takes to persuade him to sell up, just as he has caused so much frustration and unhappiness to Charlton fans over the last three years. We will act lawfully, but we will never leave him in peace.”

• Charlton are away at Northampton on Saturday (March 4), a journey of 88 miles. The trip to Sint Truiden is 263 mile.

