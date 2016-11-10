Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham have been revealed as one of the least clinical finishers in the Premier League.

The club’s players have had 160 shots on goal, including blocked shots, in league games this season according to figures provided by Opta.

However, just 7% of those – 11 in total – have found the back of the net.

That’s the joint lowest percentage of shots scored in the Premier League this season.

That is despite a summer spend focussed on bringing a big name striker into the club to build on the chances created by playmakers Dimitri Payet, pictured above, and Manuel Lanzini.

Simone Zaza and Jonathan Callieri have failed to make their mark, leaving the Irons struggling to gain the points to keep them clear of the relegation zone.

Joining the Hammers at the bottom of the pile are Southampton with 12 goals from 181 shots.

Millwall

Millwall striker Steve Morison has been enjoying a most prolific autumn with three goals in six games during October.

And the side might miss his ability to put the ball in the net if the injury he sustained in the FA Cup second round victory proves a serious one for the 33-year-old.

For the Lions are now one of the most clinical finishers in English football.

They have had 165 shots and 25 goals, a conversion rate of 15% which beats the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool with 14% in the Premier League.

No club has a worse record at turning shots into goals than Oldham Athletic.

The Latics have only scored nine league goals this season despite

having 164 attempts. That works out at a conversion rate of just 5%.

• Charlton have scored 18 goals from 189 chances, a conversion rate of a healthy 10%.

Top converters

Team: % of shots scored

Scunthorpe United: 19

Doncaster Rovers: 17

Hartlepool United: 16

Port Vale: 16

Carlisle United: 15

• Millwall: 15

Northampton Town: 15

Plymouth Argyle: 15

Arsenal: 14

Chelsea: 14

Crewe Alexandra: 14

Fleetwood Town: 14

Liverpool: 14

Newcastle United: 14

Sheffield United: 14

Premier League

Team: % of shots scored

Arsenal: 14

Chelsea: 14

Liverpool: 14

Manchester City: 13

Watford: 12

Burnley: 11

Hull City: 11

Leicester City: 11

Crystal Palace: 10

Everton: 10

Middlesbrough: 10

Stoke City: 10

West Bromwich Albion: 10

Bournemouth: 9

Sunderland: 9

Manchester United: 8

Swansea City: 8

Tottenham Hotspur: 8

Southampton: 7

• West Ham United: 7