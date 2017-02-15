Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To beat a promotion rival and therefore replace them in the play-off positions was a huge result against a form team when we beat Southend at home 1-0 on Saturday, February 11.

It wasn’t the best performance and we enjoyed some luck but we won’t be dwelling on the negatives and instead focus on the positives, which include winning despite having three first-teamers out.

We knew Ben Thompson was facing a late fitness test but arriving at the ground to find that midfield partner Shaun Williams was also out along with striker Lee Gregory supporters were concerned.

But the midfield pairing of Calum Butcher and Jimmy Abdou took their opportunity of a rare start and, up front, Fred Onyedinma caused lots of problems for the Shrimpers’ defence.

Fred had a load of pace and skill and this season has delivered on the promise he has shown for a few seasons.

The youngster is out of contract at the summer and the club are looking to sign him up on a longer deal but it seems his agent is proving elusive.

We kept up the push for play-offs with a dominant 2-0 win at home against Port Vale on Tuesday, February 15.

Goals from Aiden O’Brien and Jake Cooper were enough to see off the struggling Potteries side.

We should have scored more goals but getting the win is the most important thing.

Our focus does change this Saturday as we entertain the league champions Leicester City in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Foxes are certain to rest lots of first choice players with a big match against Seville on the Wednesday night and a Premier League fight for survival on their hands.

We need to replicate our high tempo game which worked with good effect against Bournemouth and Watford and that will give us a chance of progressing.

We look like having a near full house against Leicester City and the atmosphere should drive our players on to further cup glory.

