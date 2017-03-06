Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Neil Harris has said that this time of the season it’s all about getting the wins rather than the performances. That was the case on Saturday when we got a very late 2-1 win against MK Dons at The Den after Lee Gregory netted a 92nd minute penalty adding to his first half header.

We were below par in the match. MK Dons came with a plan of breaking up our play and looked more than happy to leave south-east London with a point.

Although Lee Gregory was rightly the star of the match for us, having Steve Morison and Jed Wallace back on the bench was a real boost. They both made it onto the pitch in the second half and lifted the team when we needed it.

We are a much better attacking threat with Morison and Wallace in the team. But we do have strength in our squad. In addition to Wallace, we have Fred Onyedinma, Shane Ferguson, Aidan O’Brien and David Worall who can ably fill the wing positions.

This strength is needed not only to cover for injuries and suspensions but also to push each other’s performances.

Millwall readying for Spurs

Our attention turns to the FA Cup Quarter Finals and a trip to White Hart Lane to face a strong Tottenham team on Sunday (March 12).

Harry Kane and Dele Alli in particular look on top of their games and if we give them half a chance they will more than likely take it. Funnily enough Harry Kane’s debut for Millwall, on loan from Spurs, occurred in an FA Cup 3rd round 0-0 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge in January 2012.

He scored his first goals for us in the replay, netting nine goals that season. He looked like he could be a decent player by the end of that loan spell but it is frightening how quickly he has developed since then and in particular how he can take the sniff of an opportunity.

There’s always the outside chance of a surprise result but, first things first, we need to avoid a thrashing. The longer the match stays at 0-0 the more our hopes will grow that this could be one those surprise results.

A repeat of our 2-0 win at Tottenham’s North London rivals, Arsenal in 1995 would be amazing but unlikely unless the red mist descends on Dele Alli and Harry Kane gets injured!

Details

The tie will kick-off at 2pm at White Hart Lane. There are no replays in the quarter-finals so the match will be subject to extra time and penalties if required.