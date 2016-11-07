Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dimitri Payet says he will “close the door on nothing” – hinting at a quick departure from West Ham after the sunshine of season one turned into the frustration of season two.

In his cry for help he encapsulates the thoughts of many West Ham supporters who see their club unable to hit exit velocity and escape the relegation zone.

It’s become so mired in misery that even Andy Carroll, who finds West Ham funds his lifestyle as a semi-permanent patient, is being linked to a £300,000-a-week move to the Chinese Super League.

Sam Allardyce, for all his baggage, promised season after season of mid-table security. Slaven Bilic finds himself wavering violently between elation and despair, the latest cause of which was a dour 1-1 draw at the London Stadium against Stoke.

When asked about his future plans, Payet told Telefoot in France: “We’ve had a very poor start. Leave in January? I’m asking other questions right now but I’ve closed the door to nothing.”

Bilic now has the international break to calm his French superstar as well as find a goalscorer other than Michail Antonio and resolve a host of other problems.

For when they return they run into a succession of games that could, quite feasibly, result in nul point and a return to the relegation zone.

West Ham failed to capitalise on their succession of contests against bottom half clubs and now face Spurs away, Manchester Utd away, Arsenal at home and Liverpool away. (There is also the EFL clash against Manchester Utd away – again).

Each of those teams is vying for spot in an ultra-tight, ultra-competitive top five meaning they will view an underpowered and wayward West Ham side as fresh meat.

Bilic told the club's website : “It is a very tough schedule, but we have seen what we can do against top teams last year and even this year when we played one of the top teams in the cup – Chelsea – and we beat them.

“On paper it looks like a tough four games, plus another one in the cup, but we have to get ourselves ready for them.

“There are no easy games in the Premier League though, every team is good enough to harm you if you are not on your top level. We are going to make sure we are at the top of our game and then I’m sure we can get something out of these games.

“In our last four home games we have two wins and two draws, although we are not happy with Saturday’s result because we were aiming for the win.”

Stadium hitch

(Photo: Getty)

Meanwhile, there was a heavy police presence at the London Stadium following outbreaks of violence during the recent Chelsea match.

The stadium operators had beefed up security after issues of segregation had brought shaming headlines for the east London club in their new showpiece home.

However, more technical hitches left both sets of fans frustrated with the turnstiles kept closed, meaning fans were unable to access the ground until after 2pm on Saturday. The problem centred on a problem with the public address system.