Why Slaven Bilic is counting on his lucky stars – gallery

Zaza and Payet in line for London Stadium tie-up against Watford as West Ham manager Bilic admits the team has missed the French playmaker

Although Simone Zaza is likely to be an object of fascination for West Ham fans if he makes his likely first start against Watford on Saturday, it will be his team-mate that the manager will be banking on to fire the Irons season.

Dimitri Payet worked wonders for France during Euro 2016 but his finesse has been missing for his home club, which toiled without his enterprising link-up play.

Slaven Bilic will be hoping that a refreshed and invigorated West Ham Utd will stir the thousands in the London Stadium, a place that tends to suffer when the energy drains.

Of his talisman Payet, Bilic said: “Every big club is suffering if their best player is not playing.

“Of course we’ve been missing him, like any club is missing their key players. France missed him. I watched the game and France was better when he came on with his quality, with his delivery from set pieces and his quality in open play.

Slaven Bilic of West Ham United during his press conference before training at Rush Green, Romford on September 8

“He hasn’t play for us since the first game of the season when he came on against Chelsea but then he played 45 minutes of a friendly for France against Italy and he came on for 35 minutes-or-so against Belarus.

“We’re going to see today. He’s definitely going to be in the squad and if he is fit and I think he will be because we spoke a couple of times during these couple of weeks.

“I have to see today but I’m expecting him to be fit and ready and if he is he is going to start the game.”

Payet isn’t alone returning from injury. Winger Sofiane Feghouli may also return into a side that is still without Andre Ayew, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho.

Payet was seen in training at Romford alongside Manuel Lanzini, who has also been out, and new signings Alvaro Arbeloa and Zaza.

