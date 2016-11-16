Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton manager Russell Slade apologised to fan after his side’s disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Swindon Town – but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Slade became the sixth manager to leave League One side Charlton since March 2014, although Jose Riga had two spells as boss.

The relegation season ended with fan protests against Roland Duchatelet, demanding, among other concessions, that the Belgian appoint an English manager.

He did that with Russell Slade, who had enjoyed a successful period with Leyton Orient earlier in his career. But the move never worked and he’s gone after just six months in charge.

Slade admitted he was overwhelmed at the scale of the rebuilding task at The Valley and, despite patches of good form, he always seemed to be the victim of events rather than the orchestrator of them.

Charlton said : "The club has reluctantly made this decision after results this season, which have left the team occupying 15th place. The club wants to give itself the best possible opportunity of achieving its number one priority – winning promotion to the Sky Bet Championship at the earliest opportunity."

Slade said: “Naturally I am incredibly disappointed to be leaving Charlton. I fully understand that I am operating in a results business but was confident that given the necessary time I would have been able to finish the job I started.

“Despite my disappointment to be leaving, I feel the hard work that my team and I have put in has helped to lay the foundations required for a successful future.

“I wish everyone at the football club, particularly the fans, every success.”

Now thoughts turn to the next man into a job which has defeated many before. There had been talks with former Leeds Utd boss Steve Evans but it is understood he is strongly linked with Mansfield Town.

The other reported name in the frame is Chris O’Loughlin, 38, an unknown quantity who worked with Duchatelet before at Sint-Truiden in Belgium, a link that won’t go down well with fans. Previously he worked in South African, Democratic Republic of Congo and Australian.

The loss at the County Ground was the Addicks’ first in seven games, losing out to goals from Sean Murray, Lloyd Jones and Jon Goddard.

It was the first time the south-east London side had conceded more than two goals this term and it marked Swindon’s fifth win of the season.

Slade said the second goal just after half time killed the game and there were strong calls for a penalty after Brandon Hanlan’s shirt was pulled in the box.

He said: “We didn’t deserve anything. It’s game 16 for us and we’ve chosen that to put in our worst performance of the season.

“I’m disappointed in the goals. The first one was unfortunate, it’s taken a huge ricocheted, but they created more chances.

“I apologise to our fans today because we were really poor. We need a reaction from that. Our form had been really good and I’m not sure where that has come from. It’s disappointing.

“We have a few bodies to come back, which is encouraging, but we have to be much better than that.”

The loss leaves Charlton 15th in the table on 20 points.

Their next game comes at home against seventh-placed side Port Vale at The Valley and will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, November 19.