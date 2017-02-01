Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last time West Ham United hosted Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side ran riot at the London Stadium in a 5-0 slaughter. Less than a month later, the two teams meet again in the league and Slaven Bilic will be out for revenge.

When City dumped the Irons out of the FA Cup in early January, they were in disarray. Since then, it has come out that Dimitri Payet's stance caused discord behind the scenes .

His unwillingness to help the team clearly had an effect on their performances, because after the Frenchman went on strike the other players became a much more efficient unit.

Stars including Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio have all raised their game, and the Hammers’ showings have been impressive in the last two matches.

Carroll has recaptured his devastating form of old, and has reasserted himself as one of the most dangerous centre forwards in the Premier League. The Englishman has three goals in his last four appearances, and is firing off an attempt on goal every 23.6 minutes.

With West Ham having scored three goals in each of their last two matches, and City’s keeper Claudio Bravo conceding 25 goals from 59 shots on target, the Irons will more than fancy their chances of breaching the calamitous goalkeeper and piling more pressure on Guardiola on Wednesday (February 1) at the London Stadium in the Premier League. The match is live on BT Sport.

West Ham’s defence has been equally frail at times this season, but the addition of Jose Fonte could help to bring some solidity.

Still, it would be unwise to bet on them shutting out City’s potent attack seeing that the Manchester side put five past the Irons on their last visit to the London Stadium. Sergio Aguero has now gone three games without scoring. He rarely goes four.

This is a must-win game for Guardiola. If City fail to pick up three points in this fixture they will not just be out of the title race; they will be outsiders for a top four finish.

West Ham have had an extra week to prepare and this tie could prove a sterner test than the last time the two sides met. Manchester City arrive on the back of a 3-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace on Saturday so London looks good for them.

With the quality at their disposal, City should just edge Bilic’s side. The stats point to a number of goals for both teams, so the Man City win and Both Teams to Score at 2/1 looks a safe bet.

Odds from oddschecker.com