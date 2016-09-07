Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Royal Bank Of Canada V Series returns to Canary Wharf

The annual cycling challenge involves companies engaging in a team pursuit battle through the streets of the Docklands estate

The Royal Bank Of Canada V Series 2015

Rival companies will go head-to-head in Canary Wharf as they put their cycling skills to the test in the Royal Bank Of Canada V Series .

The inter-company battle will see teams of eight riders take part in a challenge based on a team pursuit format round the streets of the Docklands estate.

They will compete against the clock on the 1km circuit at the heart of Canary Wharf.

The teams have been preparing for the event over the last three months and have been provided with strategic help and advice on building a competitive squad, with additional tips from professional coaches.

The event takes place at 7pm on Thursday, September 15 and can be seen for free throughout Canary Wharf.

For more information, go to the Royal Bank Of Canada V Series website.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Crossrail chairman knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Sir Terry Morgan is recognised alongside the likes of Rod Stewart and Tim Peake for his services to UK infrastructure, skills and employment

Related Tags

Places
Canary Wharf

Most Read in Sport

  1. West Ham United FC
    Why West Ham really need Saturday's Watford match
  2. Canary Wharf
    Royal Bank Of Canada V Series returns to Canary Wharf
  3. Olympic Park
    Six Day cycle racing to make a spectacular debut at Velodrome
  4. West Ham United FC
    What we made of West Ham's new stadium – good and bad
  5. Canary Wharf
    Canary Wharf Jog in aid of British Heart Foundation returns

Most Recent in Sport

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    Why West Ham really need Saturday's Watford match
  2. London City Airport
    BA cuts business flights to New York from LCY
  3. East London
    Team behind Studio 338 announce launch of east London club The Bridge
  4. Tower Hamlets Council
    Tower Hamlets petitioners face bankruptcy over legal wrangle
  5. Shadwell
    Prince Charles set to reopen Shadwell Fire Station
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter