Royal Bank Of Canada V Series returns to Canary Wharf

Rival companies will go head-to-head in Canary Wharf as they put their cycling skills to the test in the Royal Bank Of Canada V Series .

The inter-company battle will see teams of eight riders take part in a challenge based on a team pursuit format round the streets of the Docklands estate.

They will compete against the clock on the 1km circuit at the heart of Canary Wharf.

The teams have been preparing for the event over the last three months and have been provided with strategic help and advice on building a competitive squad, with additional tips from professional coaches.

The event takes place at 7pm on Thursday, September 15 and can be seen for free throughout Canary Wharf.

For more information, go to the Royal Bank Of Canada V Series website.

